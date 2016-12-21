Tampa Catholic edges Tampa Prep to win City of Tampa Championship basketball title

TAMPA - Tampa Catholic star Kevin Knox raises his hands in victory while Tampa Prep?€™s Amari Goulbourne (left on ground) looks up in disbelief moments after a last-second Tampa Prep shot rimmed out, giving TC a 74-73 victory in the City of Tampa Championship final. Taken 12-21-16 by Scott Purks

TAMPA — Tampa Catholic had plenty of problems in Wednesday's City of Tampa Championship final:

• TC star Kevin Knox picked up three quick fouls and sat the entire second quarter and much of the third.

• The Crusaders shot 21-of-37 from the free-throw line.

• And, in general, TC played against a feisty opponent in Tampa Prep.

And yet, Tampa Catholic still pulled out the victory, 74-73, after Knox hit two free throws with 11.6 remaining and Tampa Prep rimmed out a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

"I couldn't be happier with the way everybody stepped up, particularly when (Knox) had to sit with those fouls," Tampa Catholic coach Don Dziagwa said. "We really haven't been in that situation where Kevin has gotten into that bad of foul trouble. This was a great test for us, and we stepped up. I'm proud."

Perhaps more than anybody, TC guard Thai Strickland played big with Knox sitting on the bench. Strickland finished with 23 points, which was three behind Knox's total, but his points came mostly in the crucial second quarter.

"I'm the point guard, so I have to be in control, no matter what happens," Strickland said. "The good thing is that I have confidence in all of our players. I knew that when Kevin went out we could still get it done."

Knox, meantime, said, "I was hot because I don't like to sit and watch," especially during a tight game like Wednesday's where the lead changed seven times until midway through the second quarter.

After coming back in the third quarter, Knox had to watch himself closely, often letting opponents drive rather freely to the basket instead of guarding with his usual aggressive style.

In the end, Knox said he was happy that he was the one standing on the free-throw line with the game on the line.

"I knew my teammates were depending on me, and I knew I could make the shots," Knox said. "The crowd was into it, and it felt good to make them."

The victory ran Tampa Catholic's winning streak to eight, and ended Tampa Prep's winning streak at eight. Both now stand at 8-1 on the season.

For Tampa Prep, the game featured an entire team effort where four players — Jared Walker (20 points), Amari Coulbourne (14), Trey Sibert (10) and Jaren Phillips (10) — scored in double figures.