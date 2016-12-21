Tampa Catholic, Palm Harbor win to set up tournament final

TAMPA — A pass just outside the paint, two steps back, a turn and shoot: Tampa Catholic senior Alise Davis put on a clinic as she led the Crusaders to a 53-23 win against Central Tech from Erie, Pa., in the semifinals of the Crusader Christmas Classic on Wednesday evening.

Central Tech (5-1) found no answer, because really there wasn't one as Davis continued to work defenders to the spot she wanted before kissing the glass for a basket. The only respite for the visiting Falcons was the significant time Davis, who finished with a game-high 19 points, spent on the bench with the lead well in hand.

Unfortunately for Central Tech, TC (13-0) got solid work from a steady rotation off the bench throughout the game.

One of those who came in early and saw some solid production was sophomore Lenise Santiago, who had 10 points in the win. Santiago said the key for the Crusaders, who had stretched a halftime lead to 17, was to continue to apply pressure no matter who was on the court.

"I think keeping the bench up-tempo and keeping those players involved is key in a game like this," Santiago said. "That kept us pushing and is the reason we kept the score up on them with our bench (in the game)."

Ashley Sieper finished with eight points, while Cheyenne Daphney and Tanyia Gordon were both key on defense, disrupting Central Tech throughout.

TC's win set up a chance to claim its own tournament crown, but the Crusaders will have a big test in Palm Harbor, which won 69-48 over Strawberry Crest.

The Hurricanes got a strong showing from senior and University of Tampa signee Julia Ingram, who had a season- and game-high 30 points.

Ingram, who was a steady performer the whole game, knocked down a trio of 3-pointers and went 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. The key for the Hurricanes early was the fastbreak efficiency as Cheyenne Livernois fed the her teammates down the court.

"Honestly, my teammates made this easy on me. A lot of times I would leak and they hit me with perfect passes," Ingram said. "We got the ball up the court. … The minute a rebound went off, the whole team was flying down the court."

Senior Kiana Chew and junior Kayli Hoummard each chipped in with 11 points in the win for Palm Harbor (9-2).

Strawberry Crest (9-1) took its first loss on the season. The Chargers looked sharp on defense in the second half but struggled to find the basket when they got a takeaway.

"If they would have made some of those layups, this could have been a whole different ball game," Ingram said. "Our coach told us we have to work on our defensive end, once we slowed down we were able to regain our composure and hold on for this win."

Briana Trigg and Megan Watson each finished with 14 pints, while Ayanna Trigg had 11 in the loss.

Tampa Catholic and Palm Harbor face off in the championship final Thursday at 7 p.m.