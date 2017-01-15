Overcast69° FULL FORECASTOvercast69° FULL FORECAST
Tampa Catholic's Kevin Knox selected for McDonald's All-American Game

Sunday, January 15, 2017 11:38pm

TAMPA — Tampa Catholic senior Kevin Knox, a 6-foot-8 forward, was selected for the McDonald's All-American Game to be held April 3 at Chicago's United Center.

Knox, a five-star recruit, was the only bay area boys basketball player nominated for the game. He is the fifth area high school player selected for the game, the first since former Sickles standout John Henson in 2009.

The others: Tampa Prep's Casey Sanders (1999), Boca Ciega's David White (1987) and Brandon's Dwayne Schintzius (1986).

Knox is averaging 28 points and 10 rebounds this season. He has narrowed his college choices to Duke, Florida State, Kentucky and North Carolina. He is scheduled to make his decision in mid March.

01/15/17 [Last modified: Sunday, January 15, 2017 11:38pm]
