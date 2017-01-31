Unbeaten Tampa Bay Tech takes nothing for granted

TAMPA — All season, Tampa Bay Tech's boys basketball players have been running as hard and fast as they possibly can, all the while carrying big chips on their shoulders.

"We always feel like we have something to prove," Tampa Bay Tech point guard Tyrick Brascom said. "We feel like we need to show everyone that we belong."

With one game remaining in the regular season, the message has been made loud and clear to each of the Titans' 19 opponents, all of whom walked away from Tech with losses.

And, yet, even though Tech is 19-0 and has rarely been challenged, Brascom said, "We have a lot more to prove. We are taking nothing for granted."

For Brascom, a junior averaging 18 points and 10 assists, the memory of last year's 78-66 region quarterfinal loss to St. Petersburg still burns deep.

"I felt like that loss was my fault," Brascom said. "I felt like I should have played better."

He also said that game showed Tech could hang with one of the state's best because St. Petersburg, after all, went all the way to the Class 8A state final.

Entering this year, Brascom said he was optimistic, but when transfers Tyrese Williams (from Spoto) and Michael Penix (from Pasco) showed up with freshman Ashtin Dore, his optimism raised a few notches.

When you added those newcomers to the Titans' returners — including Gabriel Johnson, Gavin Antoine, Jamarcus Robertson, David Cexil and Jovan Dilworth — it looked like great things might be in store.

"From the first practice we blended together," said Williams, who is averaging 15 points and 12 rebounds. "All of us just want to win. All of us are about the team."

The results have been no less than astounding because not only have the Titans won every regular-season game, but they have won every game except one (a 57-54 victory over Plant City) by double digits.

Titan coach Adrian Johnson said he was glad his squad was pushed by Plant City, which held a lead late in the game.

"Even though we had not been in that position (of trailing late in a game) this season, we responded very well," Johnson said. "We never panicked. I think that game showed a lot about our character."

Overall, Johnson said things couldn't look much better.

He has Brascom, a born floor leader, and Penix (an exceptional athlete with experience as a football quarterback), and Williams (a pure basketball player), and Robertson (a total team player), and Dore (who brings endless energy), and …

"I could go on and on about this team," Johnson said. "I love this team. They could do great things together."