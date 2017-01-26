Wiregrass Ranch adds size, changes up the game plan

WESLEY CHAPEL — For as long as Wiregrass Ranch has been around, its boys basketball team has had one way of doing things on offense.

And that's as rapidly as possible, with a special affinity for the 3-point arc.

"I like it better when we're running, scoring 90-100 points a game and shooting a bunch of 3s," says Jeremy Calzone, who has been the head coach since the Bulls first took the court in 2006.

This year, though?

"I've had to learn to be a better coach," he said. "We're more likely to grind it out, score around 60."

Wiregrass is by no means slow. But the change of pace is because the Bulls are much bigger than normal, especially of late. Jayden Watson, a junior who stands 6 feet 9, became eligible to join the squad Jan. 17.

And he's joined at a pretty good time. Once sitting at 6-5, similar to the .500 records of the past three seasons, Wiregrass has gone on an 8-1 stretch to announce itself as a candidate to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

The Bulls haven't won a playoff game since their first trip in 2011. But a recent overtime victory over Wharton, part of a 5-0 start to the new year, has buoyed the Bulls.

And Devin Wilson anchors them. The 6-foot-2 senior guard, who transferred from Freedom High before last season, is averaging nearly 18 points a game while performing the unquestioned role as team leader.

"I think the reason we're playing well of late, it's taken a while for some of our new guys to adjust to Devin. He's very demanding," Calzone said. "After two seasons ago when we had a big group of seniors, we had some players who thought they would carry the mantle I guess."

Instead it was grabbed by Wilson. He's the focal — and vocal — sort.

"I like to push our guys, push them to be better than they even think they can be," Wilson said. "Sometimes I might hurt their feelings, I guess."

Sophomore guard Elijah Howell has learned this, to great benefit of the Bulls. He's become "that second guard" for Calzone's group.

It was Howell's layup at the buzzer that sent the Jan. 11 game with Wharton to overtime. It completed a comeback from down six points in the final minute. Wharton, a perennial playoff team, had won the first meeting by 16.

"I remember one time I didn't shoot the ball and Devin yelled at me, 'Shoot! You're the best shooter on the team,' " Howell said. "That Wharton game really gave us confidence. We feel we can play with anyone now."

Jordan Miner, known as a big-time Division I-A football prospect but also the hoops squad's fourth-leading scorer, hit a big 3-pointer in that one.

Calzone actually points to one of the team's defeats as a "springboard" game to improvement: its 66-57 loss to North Port in a December tournament played in Englewood. Wilson said North Port plays a similar style to Sickles, which has swept through District 8A-8 play with a 14-0 mark, so they'll be better suited should Wiregrass get a third shot at the Gryphons.

That could only take place in the district championship. Wiregrass gets to host a quarterfinal, then presumably would have to defeat Wharton in the semis. Sickles hosts the semifinal and final rounds, with the tourney beginning Feb. 7.

Between now and then, Calzone hopes to see a continued mesh of Wilson and his mates.

JD Hannah, a 6-foot-7 senior who transferred in from Academy at the Lakes, is third on the team, averaging 7.3 points a night and is essentially tied with Wilson and 6-5 junior Justin Rush for the team lead in rebounds. Daniel Biglow is another bigger presence at 6-3.

"We don't take nearly as many 3-pointers as I usually like to. We're so big now. Normally our biggest guy is 6-5 and that's just one guy," Calzone said.

Ironically, Wilson said he always was the "big man" as a youth player, before transitioning to main ball-handling duties in the eighth grade. And though Calzone has changed the approach of his offense, make no mistake, he'll have Wilson push the pace when it's necessary.

And in his senior season, Wilson and the Bulls appear on pace for its first playoff push in awhile.