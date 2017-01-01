Overcast67° FULL FORECASTOvercast67° FULL FORECAST
Bengals 27, Ravens 10

  • Times wires

Sunday, January 1, 2017 8:22pm

    Hollow victory for Bengals

    CINCINNATI — Andy Dalton completed his first 10 passes, one for a touchdown, and the Bengals were on their way to another home victory over a division rival. And then? An uncomfortably long offseason. Dalton was sharp early, and Rex Burkhead ran for two touchdowns in Cincinnati's fifth straight home win over the Ravens. The Bengals missed the playoffs for the first time in six years. "It's weird sitting up here after winning the last game and not going to the playoffs," said Dalton, who had made the post­season in each of his first five NFL seasons.

    27

    10

    Bengals 27, Ravens 10 01/01/17 [Last modified: Sunday, January 1, 2017 11:23pm]
