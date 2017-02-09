Bob Costas steps down as NBC's Olympics, Sunday Night Football host

Mike Tirico is replacing Bob Costas as host of NBC's Olympics coverage and Sunday Night Football. Costas announced the Olympics change Thursday on the Today show. NBC Sports confirmed the Sunday Night Football change in an email to USA TODAY Sports.

Costas turns 65 next month. According to USA TODAY Sports, he will host NBC's coverage of Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis because Tirico will already be in South Korea for the Winter Olympics.

Some other key points from the USA TODAY Sports story:

Following Costas again: Tirico, 50, has followed Costas' footsteps before. He was the first recipient of the Bob Costas scholarship at Syracuse University.

The best Olympics TV host?: Today host Matt Lauer said Thursday it's Costas. Costas mentioning Jim McKay, who hosted ABC Olympics coverage. "There's 1 and 1A, and I think I'm 1A, because Jim McKay invented the role," Costas said.

Costas' Olympic resume: He's been an Olympics host for parts of four decades, The Rio Games were his 11th as NBC's prime-time host. He was late-night host for the 1988 Seoul Summer Games.

Quotable: "But they've been nice enough ? they being everybody at NBC ? to say that it's up to me. You know, 'If you want to do one, two, three, four more, you can. If you want to stop after this one, you can. It's your call. So that's very nice. I will not have to be escorted out. I'll leave before they have to drop hints." — Costas.