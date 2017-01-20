Scattered Clouds76° FULL FORECASTScattered Clouds76° FULL FORECAST
Durant has big night as Rockets grounded

  • Times wires

Friday, January 20, 2017 7:42pm

    HOUSTON — Kevin Durant scored 32 and the Warriors used a big third quarter to build a huge lead and coast to their sixth straight victory, 125-108 Friday over the Rockets.

    In a matchup of two of the best teams in the Western Conference, the Rockets fell short. Houston, which entered the game leading the NBA with 667 3-pointers, was just 7-of-35 behind the arc. James Harden went 0-for-5 and Eric Gordon, who entered the game leading the NBA with 160 3s, missed all seven.

    The Warriors were up by five at halftime and used a 12-4 run to open the second half and stretch their lead to 74-61 with about nine minutes left in the quarter.

    Golden State got six points from Durant in that span, including a dunk and a nifty reverse layup.

    Game Highlights: Robert Covington scored 22 to lead the host 76ers to a come-from-behind 93-92 win over the Trail Blazers. Joel Embiid added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Sixers, but he bruised his left knee and missed the final 8:50. … Elfrid Payton scored 20, and the host Magic beat the Bucks 112-96. … Brook Lopez and Bojan Bogdanovic each scored 23 as the visiting Nets ended an 11-game losing streak, routing the Pelicans 143-114.

    Around the League: The Magic inducted Penny Hardaway into the team's Hall of Fame during a ceremony before the game against the Bucks. … The NBA fined Sidney Lowe $5,000 and the Wizards organization $15,000 after the assistant coach was standing on the court during the Knicks' final possession of a game Thursday night. … Spurs center Pau Gasol had surgery to repair a fractured left ring finger.

