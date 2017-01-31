Brady reveals Mexico game

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says he has enjoyed playing two games in London, victories over the Bucs and Rams.

HOUSTON — Tom Brady is planning a trip to Mexico this year. To play football.

Although the NFL has yet to announce the game — commissioner Roger Goodell might do so today at his annual Super Bowl news conference — Brady spoke openly Tuesday about his Patriots playing in Mexico City next season.

The NFL was quite happy with a sold-out Azteca Stadium crowd of 76,743 for Texans-Raiders in November. It's possible the Raiders, in the midst of seeking approval to move to Las Vegas, will be the host team again.

The Chargers, who in January relocated from San Diego to Los Angeles, are another candidate to be the home team.

"I look forward to being down there because it will be a great experience for our team," Brady said. "I've always enjoyed it. We've gone to London (twice), and I've loved those experiences. They've been great bonding trips for our team, and to have the chance to play in Mexico will be just a great experience."

New England has beaten the Bucs and Rams in its regular-season visits to London, both times as the visiting team. Patriots owner Robert Kraft is not likely to give up a home game.

The Patriots played an exhibition game in Mexico City in 1998, beating Dallas 21-3.

"There's a lot of excitement down there, and they love football," Brady said. "We want to go down there and put on a great show."

HOPING TO KEEP RAIDERS: Ronnie Lott's investment group said Tuesday it is ready to work with the Raiders on a stadium project in Oakland, a day after a major Las Vegas investor withdrew from a deal for a $1.9 billion facility in Nevada and the same day reports emerged that Goldman Sachs is also pulling out. Representatives of a group trying to keep the Raiders in the San Francisco bay area reinforced their willingness to develop in Oakland after billionaire casino owner Sheldon Adelson withdrew from the Las Vegas deal. Adelson, chief executive of the Las Vegas Sands Corporation, was expected to invest $650 million in a 65,000-seat domed stadium. The Raiders say they can do the deal with the help of investment bank Goldman Sachs although they haven't publicly provided details about how the financing would work. But the investment bank is "re-evaluating its relationship with the planned deal," according to ESPN.

49ERS: Denver director of college scouting Adam Peters was named vice president of player personnel under new general manager John Lynch. Peters worked for the Patriots from 2003-08 before joining Denver. … The team filed suit against former star pass rusher Aldon Smith seeking more than $340,000 in signing bonus money. According to the suit, Smith was obligated to re-pay part of his signing bonus after being suspended nine games in 2014 for failing a drug test. The suit says Smith has paid $844,396.82 of the $1,186,027 that he owed the team. The 49ers are seeking $341,630.18.

JETS: Saints receivers coach John was hired as offensive coordinator. He replaces Chan Gailey, who retired.

SAINTS: Former 49ers coach Mike Nolan was hired as linebackers coach and former NFL long snapper Bradford Banta was hired as special teams coordinator. Nolan spent this season as an NFL radio analyst.