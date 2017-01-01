Broncos 24, Raiders 6

Raiders lose QB, shot at bye

DENVER — It couldn't have gone much worse for Oakland, which lost its latest starting quarterback, Matt McGloin, to a shoulder injury, then lost the game to a team with nothing to play for. Combined with Kansas City's win, the Raiders squandered the AFC West title and fell to the No. 5 seed. Leading Oakland into next week's game at Houston could be rookie Connor Cook if the injury to McGloin proves serious. "If I'm not 100 percent healthy, that's not what this team needs," McGloin said. "I plan on being 100 percent healthy" for Houston.



24



6