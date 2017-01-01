Overcast67° FULL FORECASTOvercast67° FULL FORECAST
Broncos 24, Raiders 6

  • Times wires

Sunday, January 1, 2017 8:23pm

    Raiders lose QB, shot at bye

    DENVER — It couldn't have gone much worse for Oakland, which lost its latest starting quarterback, Matt McGloin, to a shoulder injury, then lost the game to a team with nothing to play for. Combined with Kansas City's win, the Raiders squandered the AFC West title and fell to the No. 5 seed. Leading Oakland into next week's game at Houston could be rookie Connor Cook if the injury to McGloin proves serious. "If I'm not 100 percent healthy, that's not what this team needs," McGloin said. "I plan on being 100 percent healthy" for Houston.

    24

    6

    Broncos 24, Raiders 6 01/01/17 [Last modified: Sunday, January 1, 2017 11:23pm]
