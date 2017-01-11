weather unavailableweather unavailable
Broncos' also-ran now No. 1

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 8:50pm

    Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who lost out on the Broncos&#8217; head coaching job in 2015, is Denver&#8217;s new coach.

    Associated Press

    Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who lost out on the Broncos’ head coaching job in 2015, is Denver’s new coach.

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A runnerup two years ago, Vance Joseph is John Elway's pick this time around.

    "Excited to announce Vance Joseph as head coach of the Denver Broncos!" Elway posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

    Joseph, 44 and an ex-Colorado quarterback, built a reputation as one of the league's best secondary coaches as he worked his way through the ranks in San Francisco, Houston and Cincinnati before serving as Dolphins defensive coordinator this season and helping Miami end an eight-year playoff drought.

    "Becoming head coach of the Denver Broncos is a dream job," Joseph said in a statement. "This is not a rebuilding situation. It's a reboot."

    Joseph impressed Elway in 2015 when he interviewed for the head coaching job that Gary Kubiak ended up getting. The Broncos even tried to hire him as their defensive coordinator, a move the Bengals blocked. So he stayed in Cincinnati for another year as secondary coach before joining Adam Gase's staff in Miami.

    Kubiak, 55, stepped down over health concerns last week, capping a tumultuous season in which the Broncos (9-7) missed the playoffs a season after winning the Super Bowl.

    bills hire Panthers assistant: The Bills hired Carolina defensive coordinator Sean McDermott to be their head coach. McDermott, 42, has no previous head coaching experience and spent the past six seasons overseeing the Panthers' defense. He replaces Rex Ryan, fired two weeks ago for failing to deliver on his promises to build the Bills into a bully.

    Report: Chargers set to move to L.A.: The Chargers plan to announce as early as today that they are moving to Los Angeles, ending a 55-year stay in San Diego, ESPN reported. They had notified commissioner Roger Goodell and other owners of their intent to move for the 2017 season, ESPN said. But team chairman Dean Spanos hadn't formally made the announcement to anyone, it said.

    Cowboys' Elliott unhurt in car accident: Cowboys rookie Ezekiel Elliott, who led the NFL in rushing with 1,631 yards, said he wasn't hurt in a minor accident about a mile from the team's practice facility. He didn't miss practice for Sunday's division playoff game against the Packers. Police in Frisco, Texas, said no one was hurt in the crash at an intersection, about 30 miles north of Dallas. Elliott said he was fine, but "my car is messed."

    Surgery for Bucs DE Spence: Bucs defensive end Noah Spence, who ranked sixth among NFL rookies with 5½ sacks this season, had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. "Surgery went well," Spence wrote on Twitter. He previously said he dislocated the shoulder and suffered a slight labrum tear early in the season. He played with a harness on the shoulder. He said he dislocated it again in the finale against the Panthers.

    Times staff writer Greg Auman contributed to this report.

    Wild-card round

    AFC

    (4) Texans 27, (5) Raiders 14

    (3) Steelers 30, (6) Dolphins 12

    NFC

    (3) Seahawks 26, (6) Lions 6

    (4) Packers 38, (5) Giants 13

    DIVISION ROUND

    AFC

    (4) Texans at (1) Patriots, 8:15 Saturday, CBS

    (3) Steelers at (2) Chiefs, 1 Sunday, NBC

    NFC

    (3) Seahawks at (2) Falcons, 4:35 Saturday, Fox

    (4) Packers at (1) Cowboys, 4:40 Sunday, Fox

    Conference Championships

    Jan. 22

    SUPER BOWL LI

    Feb. 5, 6:30, at Houston

    Broncos' also-ran now No. 1 01/11/17
