Browns 20, Chargers 17

Merry Christmas, Browns: You won

CLEVELAND — Joe Thomas watched the kick sail right and felt a little lost.

"I was looking around for people to hug," he said. "There were a few tears in my eyes. I was really happy. … The Christmas spirit was amongst us, for sure."

Two losses from an 0-16 season, the Browns won when the Chargers' Josh Lambo missed a 45-yard field goal as time expired.

"Finally getting that win … definitely felt amazing," Thomas, the All-Pro tackle, said. "You don't want to say it was like our Super Bowl, but it really was."



20



17