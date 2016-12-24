Mostly Cloudy76° FULL FORECASTMostly Cloudy76° FULL FORECAST
Browns 20, Chargers 17

  • Times wires

Saturday, December 24, 2016 7:45pm

    Merry Christmas, Browns: You won

    CLEVELAND — Joe Thomas watched the kick sail right and felt a little lost.

    "I was looking around for people to hug," he said. "There were a few tears in my eyes. I was really happy. … The Christmas spirit was amongst us, for sure."

    Two losses from an 0-16 season, the Browns won when the Chargers' Josh Lambo missed a 45-yard field goal as time expired.

    "Finally getting that win … definitely felt amazing," Thomas, the All-Pro tackle, said. "You don't want to say it was like our Super Bowl, but it really was."

    20

    17

    Browns 20, Chargers 17 12/24/16
