Jagr reaches another milestone

SUNRISE — Jaromir Jagr crossed off another milestone with his 1,136th assist to zip past former Penguins teammate Paul Coffey into fifth place all time, but that was the only positive for the Panthers in a 4-1 loss to the Jets on Wednesday.

Jagr's historic helper came with 1:42 left in the second period after a turnover by defenseman Ben Chiarot in the neutral zone. His pass was taken by Greg McKegg, who skated in before rifling a rising shot over Connor Hellebuyck's shoulder to cut Florida's deficit to 2-1. Jagr is 33 assists behind Ray Bourque for fourth place.

Jets rookie Patrik Laine had a goal and an assist to regain the rookie goals lead (21) and move into a tie for second in the league behind the Penguins' Sidney Crosby (26).

Game highlights: Kevin Hayes and Michael Grabner each scored two goals, and the Rangers beat the host Flyers 5-2 to match Columbus (27) for most wins in the NHL. … Max Pacioretty won a game for the Canadiens in overtime for the second straight night, scoring 19 seconds into the extra period for a 4-3 victory over the host Stars.

Around the league: Milt Schmidt, a Hall of Famer who led the Bruins to two Stanley Cup titles as the center of the "Kraut Line," served Canada in World War II and returned to the NHL to win its MVP award and two more titles as the Bruins' general manager, died at 98, the team said. Schmidt had been the oldest living NHL player.