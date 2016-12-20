Bucs' Mike Evans, Gerald McCoy named to Pro Bowl

TAMPA — Two Bucs players — receiver Mike Evans and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy — were chosen among the initial rosters for this year's Pro Bowl, to be played Jan. 29 in Orlando.

"This is an honor that can never get old or be taken for granted," McCoy said in a statement. "I have to commend and thank all of my teammates for all their hard work and dedication to this team and this game. Without them, none of this would be possible."

For McCoy, it's his fifth straight year making the Pro Bowl, becoming the fifth Bucs player to do so. He joins linebacker Derrick Brooks (10 straight, 1997-2006), defensive tackle Warren Sapp (seven, 1997-2003), defensive tackle Lee Roy Selmon (six, 1979-84) and fullback Mike Alstott (six, 1997-2002).

Four Bucs players were chosen as Pro Bowl alternates and could join the roster if there are injury or playoff conflicts: linebackers Lavonte David and Kwon Alexander, cornerback Brent Grimes and punter Bryan Anger.

Evans is the second Bucs receiver to make the Pro Bowl in the past 13 seasons, after Vincent Jackson in 2012. Evans leads the Bucs and ranks among the NFL's top five in catches (84), receiving yards (1,159) and touchdowns (10). He has topped 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons, but this is his first Pro Bowl.

"I am honored and grateful to be selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time — it's a dream come true," Evans said in a statement. "My teammates and I have worked very hard, and it is truly humbling to be recognized by my peers and the fans for the results that came from that dedication."

McCoy leads the Bucs with seven sacks, which ranks third among NFL defensive tackles.

Last year, McCoy and running back Doug Martin were the only Bucs on the initial list but were joined in Hawaii by quarterback Jameis Winston, David and guard Logan Mankins.

