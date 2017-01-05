Nene ices Rockets' win

HOUSTON — James Harden scored 26 and Nene made two free throws with 0.7 seconds remaining to lift the Rockets to their sixth straight win, 118-116 over the Thunder on Thursday night.

Houston overcame Russell Westbrook's 49 point, though the star guard struggled down the stretch.

Nene was fouled by Jerami Grant as he attempted a shot right under the basket, setting up the winning free throws.

A pair of free throws by Harden tied it with just under two minutes remaining. The teams combined to miss seven shots after that, with Westbrook missing three in that span, before Nene's free throws.

The Thunder attempted an alley-oop on the inbounds pass after that, but Enes Kanter couldn't finish the play and Houston held on.

Westbrook finished two points shy of his season high.

Game Highlights: Kyle Lowry scored 16 of his 33 in the fourth quarter to lead the host Raptors to a come-from-behind 101-93 victory over the Jazz. … Marco Belinelli nearly pulled off one of the craftiest buzzer beaters in memory, but his bank shot was disallowed because it came too late, and the host Pistons held on for a 115-114 victory over the Hornets. … Dennis Schroder scored 23 and the visiting Hawks beat the Pelicans 99-94.

Around the League: The Cavaliers are working on a deal to acquire guard Kyle Korver in a trade from the Hawks, the Associated Press reported. The defending NBA champions want to add another outside shooter and have zeroed in on Korver, who was held out of the Hawks' game against the Pelicans. … The NBA released the results of the first week of fan voting for All-Star Game starters. The leaders to start in the East: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love of the Cavaliers; Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks; and Dwyane Wade of the Bulls. The leaders in the West: Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and reserve Zaza Pachulia of the Warriors; James Harden of the Rockets; and Kawhi Leonard of the Spurs.