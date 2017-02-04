Maple Leafs stay on Bruins' tail in Atlantic race

a skate in the park: Fans and passers-by watch the Flames during a 90-minute practice on a rink in New York’s Central Park. “It brings back memories of being a kid and just going out and having fun,” goaltender Chad Johnson says.

BOSTON — William Nylander got his first career hat trick, James van Riemsdyk scored his second of the game to break a tie with 1:36 left and the Maple Leafs snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-5 win over the Bruins on Saturday night.

Connor Brown also scored and Frederik Andersen stopped 36 shots for Toronto, which moved one point behind Boston for third place in the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs have played five fewer games than the Bruins.

David Pastrnak scored two goals for Boston, and Ryan Spooner, Patrice Bergeron and Torey Krug each had one.

Goaltender Tuukka Rask, playing his 12th consecutive game, was pulled after the Maple Leafs' fourth goal. Zane McIntyre made 10 saves in relief.

The Maple Leafs led 4-1 after getting three goals in less than two minutes in the second period, but the Bruins charged back to tie it on Spooner's goal with 9:54 left in the third.

Game highlights: Sidney Crosby had two goals and an assist, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 22 shots and the Penguins beat the host Blues 4-1. Patrik Berglund scored for St. Louis, which gave new coach Mike Yeo his first loss following a win in his debut Thursday after replacing fired Ken Hitchcock. … Petr Mrazek made 42 saves, Mike Green scored in the first period and the Red Wings beat the host Predators 1-0. … Taylor Hall scored twice and the Devils beat the Blue Jackets 5-1 for their sixth straight road win. The Blue Jackets are 6-8-1 since their franchise record 16-game winning streak. … Robin Lehner made 37 saves, Kyle Okposo scored his 16th goal and the host Sabres shut out the Senators 4-0 to snap a three-game skid. … Nicklas Backstrom scored in the third period, Braden Holtby made 20 saves and the NHL-leading Capitals beat the Canadiens 3-2. Washington improved to 12-0-2 in its past 14 games at Montreal. The Capitals' last regulation loss at Bell Centre was on Jan. 10, 2009. … Peter Budaj posted his NHL-leading seventh shutout, Jeff Carter scored midway through overtime and the Kings won their fifth in a row, 1-0 over the host Flyers. … Jarome Iginla had a goal and an assist, and the host Avalanche broke a nine-game losing streak by beating the Jets 5-2.