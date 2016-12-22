Jagr alone in 2nd place on career scoring list

SUNRISE — Panthers forward Jaromir Jagr has moved into outright No. 2 spot on the NHL career scoring list.

Jagr got career point No. 1,888 on Thursday night, breaking a tie with Mark Messier. The historic point was an assist with 6:40 left in the third period of Florida's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

"I appreciate everything … over my hockey career, and I thank the fans," Jagr said in a brief ceremony during which he was given a golden stick.

Only Wayne Gretzky, with 2,857 points, has more points than Jagr.

Aleksander Barkov was credited with the goal that deflected off the 44-year-old Czech star.

In a video, Gretzky offered congratulations. "You play the game the right way," he told Jagr.

The game was stopped for a celebration, and Jagr went onto the ice to accept the commemorative golden stick from the Panthers. He waved to the crowd, got congratulatory stick taps from both teams, and the game — his 1,663rd in the NHL — resumed.

Game highlights: Scott Hartnell had his ninth career hat trick and the host Blue Jackets scored four times in a head-spinning third-period flurry to blow out the Penguins 7-1 to take over first place in the league with their franchise-record 11th straight win. … Eric Staal scored short-handed for his team-leading fifth winning goal of the season to help the Wild tie a franchise record with its ninth straight win, 4-2 over the host Canadiens. … A day after Devils general manager Ray Shero called out his team, host New Jersey snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 4-0 win over the Flyers, its first shutout of the season. … Mike Hoffman scored with less than a minute left in overtime to give the host Senators a 2-1 win over the Ducks. … Jeff Skinner and Justin Faulk scored for the Hurricanes in a 3-1 victory over the host Sabres.