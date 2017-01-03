Captain's Corner: Fishing strong in days before cold front hits

Cold fronts are a reality anglers deal with this time of year. Usually before a front hits, the fishing is fantastic. This is mostly because warm southern winds are pulled north a day or two ahead of the front. Fish detect a change in pressure and eat voraciously. The fishing has been better than normal for the first week of January as a front approaches. Trout are schooling up and inhaling sardines prominent in north Pinellas. Spoil islands from Clearwater to Palm Harbor are holding high numbers of trout. Pinfish and shrimp are getting worked over, yet greenbacks are the main focus. Chumming with cut baits along the edge of the flats and into sandy potholes has been effective for redfish. As the cold weather pushes through, the ease of finding scaled sardines will diminish and live shrimp and artificials will become the norm. Other species targeted in the cold months are sheepshead, crevalle jack and ladyfish.

Brian Caudill fishes from Clearwater to Tarpon Springs. He can be reached at (727) 365-7560 and captbrian.com.