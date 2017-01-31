Captain's Corner: Heading farther offshore advisable during temperature drops

After this last blast of cold air, expect things to change with the fishing again. We had a taste of cold weather a few weeks ago when our first big front dropped the water temperatures from a mild 70 degrees into the 60s. These most recent fronts brought even colder temperatures. Some species seem to be more worried about adjusting to the temperature drop than feeding. We often want to travel farther offshore, where water will be a little warmer and appetites more cooperative. Inshore species like snook can be quite temperamental during these times. You often see them sunning on the surface, tucked away at the farthest end of an Intracoastal finger and in the bays. Anglers often tell me about missed opportunities during these encounters. They tossed every bait, to no avail. The snook simply wanted to warm up and were not interested in food. If you are confined to shallow waters, sea trout and drum are the best targets. Live shrimp and cut crabs work great for drums. Offshore fish such as grouper can handle most temperatures until they get below 64. Traveling farther from shore can be all it takes to get their attention.

Dave Mistretta captains Jaws Too out of Indian Rocks Beach. Call (727) 439-2628 or visit jawstoo.com.