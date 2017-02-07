Light Rain62° FULL FORECASTLight Rain62° FULL FORECAST
Captain's Corner

Captain's Corner: Move lures slowly when hunting for trout

  • By Neil Taylor, Times Correspondent

Tuesday, February 7, 2017 5:39pm

    Eager to eat and easy to catch, trout are an easy ticket if you get in the right spots, where the fish will be 16-21 inches long. With trout, go as light as you've got. Use lures and just prospect an area. Slow wins the game. If the fish are moody and you are moving lures fast, you won't catch any. A slow presentation wins a majority of the time. Subsurface lures like plastic baits on a 1/8-ounce jighead are a great choice. In the right location, which is thick grass of about 2 feet deep, topwater lures tempt the biggest trout. Trout are our most abundant species. It should not be difficult to find them. Concentrate on areas with grass bottom. If you are not into big trout, keep moving. Anglers can possess four trout of 15-20 inches. One of the four can exceed 20 inches.

    Neil Taylor charters kayak fishing trips in the Tampa Bay area and can be reached at strikethreekayakfishing.com and (727) 692-6345.

    © 2017 Tampa Bay Times

        
