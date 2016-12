Seattle's potential seeding takes a hit

SEATTLE — The Cardinals continue to give the Seahawks headaches at home. This time, it likely will end up costing Seattle a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Chandler Catanzaro hit a 43-yard field goal on the final play of the game, delivering a huge blow to the Seahawks' chances at the NFC's No. 2 seed.

Seattle rallied from a 31-18 deficit, scoring two touchdowns inside the final three minutes to pull even at 31.



34



31