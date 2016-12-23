Westbrook scores 45 to lead Thunder to win

BOSTON — Russell Westbrook had his 14th triple double of the season and his third straight 40-point game, scoring 45 with 11 assists and 11 rebounds Friday night to lead the Thunder to a 117-112 victory over the Celtics.

Westbrook missed his first five shots but scored the last seven of the first half as the Thunder turned a three-point deficit into a four-point lead. He scored 18 in the fourth quarter, including eight straight during a 10-0 run that flipped a 104-100 deficit into a six-point lead.

Rookie Domantas Sabonis topped his career high by halftime and finished with 20 points for Oklahoma City, which had lost three of its previous five games. Enes Kanter had 20 off the bench.

Isaiah Thomas had 34 points and 10 assists and former Gator Al Horford scored 23 for Boston, which had won a season-high four straight.

Westbrook didn't make his first basket until four minutes into the second quarter. But he soon hit another layup, made a 3-pointer a few minutes later and really turned it on in the final minute of the half.

Game Highlights: Elfrid Payton had 25 points and nine assists and the host Magic blocked nine shots in the first quarter in a 109-90 victory over the Lakers. … Nic Batum had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple double of the season, and the host Hornets beat the Bulls 103-91. … Draymond Green made a tiebreaking dunk with 1:31 left and Kevin Durant scored 32 despite playing in foul trouble, lifting the visiting Warriors to 119-113 victory over the Pistons. … LeBron James scored 19, Kevin Love added 14 and 15 rebounds and the host Cavaliers rolled past the Nets 119-99. … Mike Conley scored 24 as the host Grizzlies defeated the Rockets 115-109.

Around the League: Cavaliers starting guard J.R. Smith will miss at least three months following surgery on his right thumb. The team says Smith, who suffered a "complex fracture" earlier this week, will need 12-14 weeks of recovery time. … The National Basketball Players Association voted to approve the terms of the next collective bargaining agreement between the league and its players, which was tentatively agreed upon last week. The NBA's Board of Governors voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the deal.