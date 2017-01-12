Wild hang a rare seven goals on Canadiens' Price

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Eric Staal and Jordan Schroeder scored 39 seconds apart in the second period, Nino Niederreiter had two goals, and the Wild overwhelmed Carey Price and the Canadiens on their way to a 7-1 victory Thursday.

Devan Dubnyk stopped 20 shots, missing a shutout by 9 seconds on Tomas Plekanec's power-play rebound. Price, who made 17 saves, was taunted by the "Sieve!" chant after Niederreiter's second score.

The last time Price — the 2014-15 league MVP — allowed seven goals was against the Penguins on March 2, 2013. Trailing 4-0 after two periods, he told the coaches he wanted to finish the game.

"Not too often (seven is) going to happen," Staal said. (Price is) definitely one of the best. … We got stronger as the game went on."

Game highlights: Mike Condon made 29 saves to help the host Senators beat the Penguins 4-1. Coming off a 5-2 loss to the Capitals on Wednesday, the Penguins lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time since Dec. 14-19, 2015. … All-Star goalie Tuukka Rask was knocked out of the Bruins' 2-1 loss to the host Predators 12:49 into the first period. A shot by Nashville defenseman Roman Josi hit Rask on the bottom right of his mask near his jaw and neck. Rask shook off his right glove, pulled his mask off and went straight to the locker room. He was replaced by Zane McIntyre. There was no word on his condition. … Claude Giroux scored the only goal in the shootout to lift the host Flyers to a 5-4 win over the Canucks. Philadelphia won for just the third time in its past 10 games.