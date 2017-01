Chiefs capture second seed

SAN DIEGO — Alex Smith threw for two touchdowns as the Chiefs clinched the AFC West title. "Right now it's awesome that we won it and we're happy that we achieved that goal, but everything is kind of moving forward and we've got our eyes set on the biggest prize yet, and that's getting a Super Bowl win," tight end Travis Kelce said. "There's no doubt in my mind that we can go get that thing."



37



27