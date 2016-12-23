Coach falls ill, may miss game

Jets coach Todd Bowles is hospitalized with an undisclosed illness and doesn’t travel with the team to New England.

NEW YORK — Jets coach Todd Bowles was hospitalized Friday with what the team called an "undisclosed illness," and he did not travel for today's game at New England.

In a statement posted on the team's website, the Jets said Bowles was in stable condition.

Bowles, 53, fell ill early Friday afternoon and was taken to the hospital, where general manager Mike Maccagnan visited him. Maccagnan has remained in constant contact with Bowles, who wants to coach the game but will need to be cleared by doctors.

If Bowles is unavailable to coach, assistant head coach Mike Caldwell will fill in.

Also, Jets running back Matt Forte is doubtful to play because of knee and shoulder injuries.

FINES: The NFL fined Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald a total of $42,540 for his actions in last week's game against the Seahawks. Donald was flagged for grabbing a facemask in the fourth quarter then was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct for picking up the flag and throwing it toward the official. Browns defensive tackle Danny Shelton was fined $36,464 for roughing Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

BRONCOS: They will be without their top two tight ends and leading tackler for Sunday's game at Kansas City. Safety T.J. Ward, who has 87 tackles, and tight ends A.J. Derby and Virgil Green all have concussions.

CARDINALS: Defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, was placed on injured reserve.

EAGLES: Running back Ryan Mathews is out for the season with a herniated disc in his neck.

49ERS: Receiver Torrey Smith went on season-ending injured reserve with a concussion.

RAIDERS: Defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr., who had a big impact as a rookie last season, was activated from injured reserve. The former FSU standout injured his hip in the preseason opener in August.

STEELERS: Wide receiver Sammie Coates (hamstring) and tight end Ladarius Green (concussion) were listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

VIKINGS: Running back Adrian Peterson, who injured his groin last weekend, was ruled out of today's game at Green Bay.



