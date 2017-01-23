Rangers stay hot as Lundqvist stifles Kings

NEW YORK — Henrik Lundqvist stopped 36 shots to lead the Rangers over the Kings 3-2 on Monday night.

Brandon Pirri, Matt Puempel and Mats Zuccarello scored as New York won its third straight since a three-game skid.

Jordan Nolan and Kyle Clifford scored and Jeff Zatkoff finished with 14 saves for Los Angeles, which has lost four straight and five of seven.

Lundqvist has given up just four goals on 84 shots during the winning streak — including a 1-0 shutout at Detroit on Sunday — after allowing 20 on 113 shots the previous four games.

He needed to be at his best Monday as the Kings, who last played Saturday, seemed a step faster from the start and controlled play for most of the first two periods.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Defenseman Dmitry Orlov scored twice and the host Capitals beat the Hurricanes 6-1 to extend their point streak to 14 games. Washington scored on six of its 25 shots on Cam Ward. … Nazem Kadri scored twice to tie his career high with 20 goals this season, Frederik Andersen stopped 26 shots and the host Maple Leafs ended a two-game winless streak with a 4-0 win over the Flames.

AROUND THE LEAGUE: Rangers forward Kevin Hayes will miss 2-3 weeks with a lower-body injury. … The Red Wings put center Dylan Larkin on seven-day injured reserve with an upper-body injury. … The Senators signed forward Zack Smith to a $13 million, four-year extension through the 2020-21 season.