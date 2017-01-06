Horford's 3 with 17.2 left wins it

KAT-like reflexes: Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns goes to the basket against Wizards center Marcin Gortat.

BOSTON — Avery Bradley had 26 points and nine rebounds, and the Celtics rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the 76ers 110-106 Friday night.

Isaiah Thomas added 24 points and Al Horford scored 14 of his 19 in the fourth. The Celtics have won nine of 11 and four straight at home.

Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 23 points, and Ersan Ilyasova added 20.

Philadelphia led by as many as 14 points in the first half before the Celtics tied it and took the lead back early in the fourth quarter.

After sitting out practice Thursday with the flu, Embiid was on a 28-minute limit Friday. He made the most of his time, adding eight rebounds and six assists.

The score was tied at 104 with less than a minute left when Gerald Henderson blocked Bradley's jumper.

Embiid was fouled on Philadelphia's next trip down the floor and hit two free throws to put the 76ers in front.

But Horford got wide open in the corner on Boston's ensuing possession and hit a 3 with 17.2 seconds left. The Celtics nearly stole Philadelphia's inbounds pass after the timeout, then Amir Johnson rebounded a rushed jumper by Ilyasova and was fouled.

Ilyasova had one more chance in the closing seconds but came up with air on his 3-point attempt.

Boston picked things up in the second half after the 76ers dominated early.

Game Highlights: Camelo Anthony scored 26, Kristaps Porzingis added 24 and the visiting Knicks used a big fourth quarter to beat the Bucks 116-111. … Ryan Anderson scored 19, all in the second half, and Eric Gordon had 17 off the bench as the visiting Rockets won their seventh straight, 100-93 over the Magic. … John Wall dished out a season-high 18 assists and scored 18 to help the Wizards beat the Timberwolves 112-105 for their ninth straight home victory. … LeBron James scored 36 and Kyrie Irving added 32 as the visiting Cavaliers defeated the Nets 116-108.

Around the League: Hawks general manager Wes Wilcox apologized for a comment he made at a recent meeting with season-ticket holders. Wilcox issued a statement in response to a report he made a racially insensitive comment during a question and answer session in December.