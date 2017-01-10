Coach scolds assistant after barroom incident

PITTSBURGH — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called the arrest of outside linebackers coach Joey Porter "disappointing" and "unfortunate" and said there is no limit to how long he will remain on leave from the team, even indicating he could return for Sunday's AFC divisional playoff game in Kansas City.

"It's an honor and a privilege, it's not a right," Tomlin said Tuesday about playing and working in the NFL. "We should accept it as such. There are consequences because of it.

"In this league we're all held to a standard of decorum — coaches and front office people even more so."

Tomlin also made a point to say Porter's incident will not be a distraction to the team as it prepares for the Chiefs.

Porter was arrested outside a South Side bar Sunday night after the Steelers' 30-12 victory against the Dolphins. The Steelers announced Monday that Porter had been placed on leave pending a review of the incident. When asked who will assume Porter's responsibilities this week, Tomlin said, "We're not ready to say he won't be a part of it."

"We're not overly concerned with it being a distraction to us," he said. "It's our job to deal with distractions that come up from time to time."

BUCS SIGN FULLBACK: The Bucs went nearly all of 2016 without a traditional fullback on roster, but they continue to explore their options for next season, signing former Georgia fullback Quayvon Hicks to a futures contract.

Hicks, who has good size at 6 feet 1, 255 pounds, missed last season recovering from an ACL injury suffered in December 2015 before his final game with the Bulldogs. Hicks is the second fullback to join the Bucs in the past month, following former Saints fullback Austin Johnson, who played on special teams in the Bucs' season finale.

Hicks is a former high school defensive tackle and helped block for Todd Gurley at Georgia. He finished his four-year career with 23 carries for 166 yards and 12 catches for 132 yards. The Titans were to sign him as an undrafted rookie last spring, but he failed a physical and has not been with any NFL teams since.

The Bucs used fullback Jorvorskie Lane sparingly (three touches in 16 games) when Dirk Koetter was offensive coordinator in 2015 and used tight ends as their fullbacks this past season.

EX-SPOTO STAR CHARGED: Packers receiver and former Spoto High standout Geronimo Allison was charged in December with misdemeanor possession of marijuana over a September incident. Allison, 22, was arrested in Francis Creek, Wis., on Sept. 4.

MOORE INJURY: Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore had no concussion symptoms in the days after Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree targeted his jaw with his helmet, a hit that left Moore flat on his back for several minutes, agent Lynn Lashbrook said. Moore was cleared by both the team physician and the NFL's unaffiliated neurological consultant before being allowed back in the game Sunday. But the speed with which that evaluation occurred led some to wonder if the Dolphins properly followed the concussion protocol.

BRONCOS: They met with Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, the third candidate to interview for their head coaching vacancy after Gary Kubiak's resignation for health reasons.

BROWNS: Five members of the coaching staff will not return: defensive backs coach Louie Cioffi, inside linebackers coach Johnny Holland, assistant defensive backs coach Cannon Matthews, outside linebackers coach Ryan Slowik and offensive line coach Hal Hunter.

49ERS: They interviewed Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott for their head coaching vacancy and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick for their general manager job. McDermott became the first defensive coach to interview with CEO Jed York for the coach opening.

PATRIOTS: Receiver Danny Amendola said he's "feeling good" and hasn't had any setbacks while recovering from an ankle injury that has sidelined him for the past month. He wouldn't say whether he planned to play Saturday.

RAIDERS: Offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave is not expected to sign a new contract, NFL Network reported.

Times staff writer Greg Auman contributed to this report.



Wild-card round

AFC

(4) Texans 27, (5) Raiders 14

(3) Steelers 30, (6) Dolphins 12

NFC

(3) Seahawks 26, (6) Lions 6

(4) Packers 38, (5) Giants 13

DIVISION ROUND

AFC

(4) Texans at (1) Patriots, 8:15 Saturday, CBS

(3) Steelers at (2) Chiefs, 1 Sunday, NBC

NFC

(3) Seahawks at (2) Falcons, 4:35 Saturday, Fox

(4) Packers at (1) Cowboys, 4:40 Sunday, Fox

Conference Championships

Jan. 22

SUPER BOWL LI

Feb. 5, 6:30, at Houston