Westbrook nets 17th triple double in win

OKLAHOMA CITY — Russell Westbrook had 32 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists for his 17th triple double of the season, and the Thunder beat the Nuggets 121-106 Saturday night.

Westbrook made seven 3-pointers after hitting a career-high eight Thursday at Houston, and he matched his season high in rebounds in the 54th triple double of his career. The Thunder improved to 32-3 the past two seasons when Westbrook gets a triple double.

Steven Adams scored 16 and Victor Oladipo added 15 for the Thunder.

Wilson Chandler scored 24 and Will Barton added 21 for the Nuggets. Danilo Gallinari, Denver's leading scorer for the season, finished with 15 points on 5-for-18 shooting.

It was Denver's fifth consecutive loss. The Nuggets have allowed at least 120 points in all of them.

The score was tied at 60 at halftime. Westbrook had 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists at the break, while Chandler had 19 points for the Nuggets.

Korver Trade Official: After a few days of rumors, the Cavaliers and Hawks completed a trade centered around Kyle Korver, one of the league's best 3-point shooters. The Cavs sent forward Mike Dunleavy, guard Mo Williams, cash and a protected future first-round draft pick to the Hawks for Korver.

Game Highlights: Jimmy Butler scored 42 as the host Bulls took down the Raptors 123-118 in overtime. … Isaiah Thomas scored 38, Marcus Smart added a season-high 22 and the host Celtics beat the Pelicans 117-108. … George Hill scored 19 in his return from a concussion and Rudy Gobert tipped in a rebound with 27.5 seconds to play to lift the visiting Jazz to a 94-92 victory over the Timberwolves. … Paul George and Jeff Teague each scored 19 to lead the host Pacers to a 123-109 win over the Knicks.