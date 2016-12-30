Clear58° FULL FORECASTClear58° FULL FORECAST
Adopt a fandom: Making a case for each College Football Playoff team

  • Times staff

Friday, December 30, 2016 8:14am

Alabama or Washington. Clemson or Ohio State.

Two of these teams will be headed to Tampa for the Jan. 9 College Football Playoff championship after Saturday's Peach and Fiesta Bowls. Maybe you don't have a rooting interest in any of the four. No worries. Since they will be ours in a week or so, a few super fans offer up reasons to adopt a team before the title game is set.

Like houndstooth and legendary coaches? No. 1 Alabama's your jam.

More of a live dangerously, death drop sort? Take No. 2 Clemson.

Maybe pomp(ous) and circumstance are more your groove. Jump on No. 3 Ohio State's bandwagon.

Then there's the underDAWGs. Everyone loves them. Go with No. 4 Washington.

