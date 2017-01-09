weather unavailableweather unavailable
All Eyes photo gallery: College Football Playoff National Championship 2017

  • By Tampa Bay Times photo staff

Monday, January 9, 2017 8:41pm

Fans make their way into Raymond James Stadium for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers Monday, Jan. 09, 2017 in Tampa.

CHRIS URSO | Times

Clemson beats Alabama 35-31 to win the national championship. Deshaun Watson throws for 410 yards and three touchdowns.

Clemson beats Alabama 35-31 to win the national championship. Deshaun Watson throws for 410 yards and three touchdowns.

CHRIS URSO | Times

     

Jody Gallagher, of Greenville, South Carolina, holds up two tickets that he was selling outside of Raymond James Stadium for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers Monday, Jan. 09, 2017 in Tampa.

            

DIRK SHADD | Times

     

The Clemson Tigers Clemson Tigers hold their helmets in the air after warm-ups and just prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday, Jan. 09, 2017 in Tampa.

            

ANDRES LEIVA | Times

     

Clemson Tigers make are seen on the field during warm-ups just prior to taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide for the College Football Palyoff National Championship Monday, Jan. 09, 2017 in Tampa.

            

MONICA HERNDON | Times

     

Steve Sarkisian talks to Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts before the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday January 9, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Fla.

            

MONICA HERNDON | Times

     

Alabama head coach Nick Saban before the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday January 9, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Fla.

            

LOREN ELLIOTT | Times

     

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Artavis Scott (3) runs the ball as Clemson Tigers safety Kyle Cote (32) looks on during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday, Jan. 09, 2017 in Tampa.

            

ANDRES LEIVA | Times

     

Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is pressured by Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Scott Pagano (56) during the first half Monday, Jan. 09, 2017 in Tampa.

            

LOREN ELLIOTT | Times

     

Clemson Tigers offensive lineman Jay Guillermo (57) reaches for the loose ball as Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Ryan Anderson (22) looks to recover the fumble during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday, Jan. 09, 2017 in Tampa.

            

ANDRES LEIVA | Times

     

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) is tackled by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Tony Brown (2) and Clemson Tigers running back Tavien Feaster (28) during the first half Monday, Jan. 09, 2017 in Tampa.

            

DIRK SHADD | Times

     

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough (9) takes it into the end zone for the first score of the game in the first quarter of the College Football Playoff national title game, Alabama vs. Clemson, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

            

LOREN ELLIOTT | Times

     

Clemson Tigers cheerleaders perform during the first half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Clemson Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday, Jan. 09, 2017 in Tampa.

            

ANDRES LEIVA | Times

     

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) is tackled by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Tony Brown (2) and Clemson Tigers running back Tavien Feaster (28) during the first half Monday, Jan. 09, 2017 in Tampa.

            

WILL VRAGOVIC | Times

     

Clemson Tigers running back Wayne Gallman is stopped by a wall of Alabama Crimson Tide during the College Football Playoff national title game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

            

WILL VRAGOVIC | Times

     

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough (9) gain of four yards during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff national title game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

            

MONICA HERNDON | Times

     

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough (9) is stopped by Clemson Tigers during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday January 9, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Fla.

            

ANDRES LEIVA | Times

     

Clemson Tigers fans cheer during a fly over by an Osprey prior to the start of the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Clemson Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday, Jan. 09, 2017 in Tampa.

            

ANDRES LEIVA | Times

     

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney runs off the field after the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday, Jan. 09, 2017 in Tampa.

            

WILL VRAGOVIC | Times

     

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams makes the catch at the 45 yard line making it first down during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff national title game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

            

MONICA HERNDON | Times

     

Halftime show during the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday January 9, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Fla.

            

MONICA HERNDON | Times

     

OCTAVIO JONES | Times

            

OCTAVIO JONES | Times

     

Clemson fans are stunned after Alabama scored first during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday, January 9, 2017.

            

OCTAVIO JONES | Times

     

Alabama takes the field before the start of the game against Clemson in the College Football National Championship at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday, January 9, 2017.

            

OCTAVIO JONES | Times

     

The Alabama Marching Band sings a fight song during a timeout in the College Football National Championship at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday, January 9, 2017.

            

WILL VRAGOVIC | Times

     

Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws an incomplete pass under pressure making it 3rd and 9 in second quarter of the College Football Playoff national title game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

            

MONICA HERNDON | Times

     

Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) gets spun after being hit on a run during the third quarter at the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday January 9, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Fla.

            

LOREN ELLIOTT | Times

     

Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) spins in the air after being hit in the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday, Jan. 09, 2017 in Tampa.

            

LOREN ELLIOTT | Times

     

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) celebrates his second half touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday, Jan. 09, 2017 in Tampa.

            

DIRK SHADD | Times

     

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) reaches for a pass as Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Marlon Humphrey (26) attempts to break up the play as Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) looks on during the second halfTuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Tampa. Williams was unable to bring in the pass.

            

ANDRES LEIVA | Times

     

Alabama Crimson Tide tight end O.J. Howard (88) celebrates a second half touchdown against the Clemson Tigers Monday, Jan. 09, 2017 in Tampa.

            

MONICA HERNDON | Times

     

Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) gets stopped by a wall of Alabama Crimson Tide players during the fourth quarter at the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday January 9, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Fla.

All Eyes photo gallery: College Football Playoff National Championship 2017 01/09/17 [Last modified: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 12:31am]
© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
