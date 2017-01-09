All Eyes photo gallery: College Football Playoff National Championship 2017

Fans make their way into Raymond James Stadium for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers Monday, Jan. 09, 2017 in Tampa.

Clemson beats Alabama 35-31 to win the national championship. Deshaun Watson throws for 410 yards and three touchdowns.

CHRIS URSO | Times Jody Gallagher, of Greenville, South Carolina, holds up two tickets that he was selling outside of Raymond James Stadium for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers Monday, Jan. 09, 2017 in Tampa.

DIRK SHADD | Times The Clemson Tigers Clemson Tigers hold their helmets in the air after warm-ups and just prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday, Jan. 09, 2017 in Tampa.

ANDRES LEIVA | Times Clemson Tigers make are seen on the field during warm-ups just prior to taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide for the College Football Palyoff National Championship Monday, Jan. 09, 2017 in Tampa.

MONICA HERNDON | Times Steve Sarkisian talks to Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts before the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday January 9, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Fla.

MONICA HERNDON | Times Alabama head coach Nick Saban before the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday January 9, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Fla.

LOREN ELLIOTT | Times Clemson Tigers wide receiver Artavis Scott (3) runs the ball as Clemson Tigers safety Kyle Cote (32) looks on during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday, Jan. 09, 2017 in Tampa.

ANDRES LEIVA | Times Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is pressured by Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Scott Pagano (56) during the first half Monday, Jan. 09, 2017 in Tampa.

LOREN ELLIOTT | Times Clemson Tigers offensive lineman Jay Guillermo (57) reaches for the loose ball as Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Ryan Anderson (22) looks to recover the fumble during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday, Jan. 09, 2017 in Tampa.

ANDRES LEIVA | Times Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) is tackled by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Tony Brown (2) and Clemson Tigers running back Tavien Feaster (28) during the first half Monday, Jan. 09, 2017 in Tampa.

DIRK SHADD | Times Alabama Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough (9) takes it into the end zone for the first score of the game in the first quarter of the College Football Playoff national title game, Alabama vs. Clemson, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

LOREN ELLIOTT | Times Clemson Tigers cheerleaders perform during the first half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Clemson Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday, Jan. 09, 2017 in Tampa.

WILL VRAGOVIC | Times Clemson Tigers running back Wayne Gallman is stopped by a wall of Alabama Crimson Tide during the College Football Playoff national title game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

WILL VRAGOVIC | Times Alabama Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough (9) gain of four yards during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff national title game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

MONICA HERNDON | Times Alabama Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough (9) is stopped by Clemson Tigers during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday January 9, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Fla.

ANDRES LEIVA | Times Clemson Tigers fans cheer during a fly over by an Osprey prior to the start of the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Clemson Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday, Jan. 09, 2017 in Tampa.

ANDRES LEIVA | Times Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney runs off the field after the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday, Jan. 09, 2017 in Tampa.

WILL VRAGOVIC | Times Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams makes the catch at the 45 yard line making it first down during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff national title game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

MONICA HERNDON | Times Halftime show during the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday January 9, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Fla.

OCTAVIO JONES | Times Clemson fans are stunned after Alabama scored first during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday, January 9, 2017.

OCTAVIO JONES | Times Alabama takes the field before the start of the game against Clemson in the College Football National Championship at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday, January 9, 2017.

OCTAVIO JONES | Times The Alabama Marching Band sings a fight song during a timeout in the College Football National Championship at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday, January 9, 2017.

WILL VRAGOVIC | Times Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws an incomplete pass under pressure making it 3rd and 9 in second quarter of the College Football Playoff national title game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

MONICA HERNDON | Times Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) gets spun after being hit on a run during the third quarter at the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday January 9, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Fla.

LOREN ELLIOTT | Times Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) spins in the air after being hit in the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday, Jan. 09, 2017 in Tampa.

LOREN ELLIOTT | Times Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) celebrates his second half touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday, Jan. 09, 2017 in Tampa.

DIRK SHADD | Times Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) reaches for a pass as Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Marlon Humphrey (26) attempts to break up the play as Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) looks on during the second halfTuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Tampa. Williams was unable to bring in the pass.

ANDRES LEIVA | Times Alabama Crimson Tide tight end O.J. Howard (88) celebrates a second half touchdown against the Clemson Tigers Monday, Jan. 09, 2017 in Tampa.