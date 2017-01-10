Baker's Dozen: Wrapping up a thrilling college football season

TAMPA — With the college football season (sadly) over, let's look back at another thrilling year.

Here are my favorite moments, games and memories from a season that ended with Monday's College Football Playoff national title game at Raymond James Stadium:

Alabama's defense

I prefer to watch points being scored, but it's easy to appreciate the Crimson Tide's dominant defense. It's not just the insane numbers (15 non-offensive touchdowns entering Monday). It's the little things. The Tide's players never seem out of position, and they never seem to miss a tackle, either.

The ACC's triumvirate

Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher said before the season that three ACC players would be Heisman Trophy contenders. He was right about two of them (Seminoles running back Dalvin Cook and Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson) but missed on the eventual winner — Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson. All three were among the country's most exciting players, and Jackson was as fun to watch as any quarterback since Michael Vick (even with a lackluster end to the season). Even better news: We'll get to watch Jackson again next season.

Rocky Top

Sorry, Gator fans. My ears are still ringing from the final Rocky Top at Neyland Stadium after Tennessee's 38-28 comeback win over Florida in September. Eleven years of pent-up agony ended with coach Butch Jones conducting the band and an eruption from 102,455 fans. The only louder things I've heard in my career involved NASCAR races at Daytona and Indianapolis.

The rebirth of dormant Pac-12 programs

There was a time when Washington and Colorado were both good at football. It happened in the early '90s, and it happened again this season, when the teams met for the Pac-12 title. Husky Stadium and Folsom Field are both great venues, so the sport is better when both programs are good, if not great. Their rise made this season more fun (even with their double-digit bowl defeats).

James Conner

The best story in this sport, and maybe all of them. Four months after beating cancer, the Pitt running back returned to games and recorded a 1,000-yard, 16-touchdown season before announcing his intention to enter the NFL draft.

Florida's success

The state, not the school. It wouldn't be a stretch for four state teams (UF, FSU, USF and Miami) all to finish in the top 25. That's never happened before. The Bulls had their best season ever (11-2), and UCF improved from a winless season to a bowl game. Next season looks very bright for the Sunshine State.

The Big Ten got its groove back

Even though I'm from the Midwest and went to college in the Big Ten, I had doubts about its future. The population shifts from the Midwest to the South/West would hurt recruiting, and one-time powers like Michigan and Penn State had slipped. I, obviously, was wrong. The conference was the nation's best during the regular season and delivered maybe the best game of the year (Ohio State-Michigan). The bowl performances were bad, but I'm much more optimistic about the conference's future. Penn State and Ohio State could both be playoff contenders next year.

Row the Boat

Maybe it's the Hoosier in me, but I'm a sucker for underdog stories. That's why I bought into coach P.J. Fleck's Row the Boat motto at Western Michigan. His Broncos were 13-0 (with two Big Ten wins, including one over former Bucs coach Lovie Smith's Illini) before putting up a good fight in an eight-point loss to Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl. Receiver Corey Davis could have played on any team in the country, including the two who played Monday. Minnesota hiring Fleck last week will be one of the best moves of the offseason.

Other Bakers

Maybe this should be the Bakers' Dozen this time, because two of the more interesting players in the country were also Bakers: Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and Washington defensive back Budda Baker. Mayfield was a Heisman finalist after leading the Sooners from a 1-2 to start to a Big 12 title and win over Auburn in the Sugar Bowl. The other Baker (no relation) had the size and do-it-all secondary talent of the Honey Badger, or former Bucs great Ronde Barber. He was dynamic, even in the Peach Bowl loss to 'Bama.

The Block at Hard Rock

The Miami-FSU game was crazy enough on its own. Seminoles quarterback Deondre Francois took shot after shot, and Miami's Brad Kaaya lost a tooth on one hard hit. But then there was the finish. Instead of overtime, FSU star DeMarcus Walker blocked the extra point with 1:38 left to seal a 20-19 win with the latest historic special-teams play in the FSU-Miami series.

The Gators' goal-line stand

The scheduling drama on the hurricane-postponed Florida-LSU matchup had nothing on the actual game itself. It was ugly, yes, but the ending was a classic. UF stuffed the Tigers inside the 1 on the final two plays for the greatest goal-line stand in program history (plus a 16-10, division-clinching win in a home game played on the road against a rival).

Local talent

It wasn't just the Tampa Bay Tigers on display for Clemson on Monday night (East Lake High's Artavis Scott, Sickles High's Ray-Ray McCloud and Tampa Bay Tech's Deon Cain). Joey Ivie (Pasco High) was one of Florida's most consistent defensive players. Receiver Auden Tate (Wharton High) had a breakout season for FSU. Ohio kicker Louie Zervos (Tarpon Springs) was the country's best freshman kicker. UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin was the top defensive player in the American Athletic Conference. The list goes on …

Tampa's spot on the big stage

Banners from all 128 Division I-A teams take the field before the title game. The only ones in color are the final four, at midfield — just above the logo that said "National Championship Tampa Bay." A special way (and place) to end the season.