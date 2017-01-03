Bucs' Ayers blasts Kiffin, says players deserve same rights

One small perk of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season being over is players having more time to spend on Twitter, and that's already started, with Bucs DE Robert Ayers ripping former Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin, who won't be with the Crimson Tide in Tampa this coming week as they play Clemson for a national title.

Kiffin was already in an awkward limbo between his Alabama role and his new job as head coach at Florida Atlantic, and you can debate whether he left or was pushed out by Nick Saban after a lackluster offensive showing for much of their semifinal win over Washington. Ayers wasn't happy either way.

"So Lane Kiffin says he bailed on Bama before national championship "for the players" (laughing emojis) what a joke! Guess that's why he bailed on UT too," wrote Ayers, who played at Tennessee from 2004-08 and just missed Kiffin's brief stint as the Vols coach for the 2009 season before he bolted to become USC's head coach.

"A coach can bail on players and the university 1 WEEK BEFORE THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP, but players can't transfer at will."

It should be a fun week to see how visible the Bucs players are around the championship game — obviously WR Adam Humphries is a proud Clemson graduate who was sporting a purple Clemson jacket in the locker room after Sunday's win against Carolina.

"I'm very excited. I was so happy (Saturday) night for them to get the win," Humphries said. "As soon as they won, everybody's texting me asking for a place to stay, like I own as 30-bedroom hotel. It's going to be fun seeing orange around Tampa and being able to spend some time with friends."

WHY CHANGE? In the wake of Kiffin's abrupt departure, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he anticipates no glaring changes in the Tide's offensive scheme.

First-year Tide "offensive analyst" Steve Sarkisian replaces Kiffin. The Tide rank 15th nationally in scoring (39.4 ppg), but managed only 17 offensive points in Saturday's 24-7 Peach Bowl win against Washington.

"It's not like they're gonna come out and run the triple-option. They're gonna dance with who brung 'em," Swinney said Tuesday.

"Maybe it would be a little bit different if they had a month to get ready like that first (playoff) game, but you've got basically a game week to prepare. You're not gonna veer too far, and why would they?"