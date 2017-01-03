By firing Lane Kiffin, Nick Saban left the keys to Alabama's Death Star in the ignition

Nick Saban, left, and Lane Kiffin talk before Saturday’s Peach Bowl, when Kiffin’s offense struggled in the semifinal victory.

Oh, Nick Saban, what have you done?

He left the keys to the Death Star in the ignition and the windows down.

And if someone steals the national championship, he will take it to his grave.

A week away from the national championship game, the Alabama coach booted his offensive coordinator, Lane Kiffin, out the door. Unheard of.

Why?

It's complicated, as things always are with Kiffin.

Before you go blaming the enigmatic Kiffin, remember this: Saban hired the guy in the first place. So he can't now act entirely surprised this thing has gone sideways. Lie down with dogs and you get fleas.

Saban is doing plenty of scratching today.

Leave it to Kiffin: the only guy in the world to get fired after he said he's leaving.

Kiffin was hired as head coach of Florida Atlantic and, when I spoke to him last week in Atlanta, he insisted that he was capable of doing both jobs.

"And Coach (Saban) has been great with it,'' Kiffin said.

Turns out, it's not easy to put together a game plan and recruit and interview assistants all at the same time. There are only so many hours in a day and, Saban believed, Kiffin didn't have enough to serve two bosses.

So, Saban was not "great with it'' after the Alabama offense sputtered and stalled in a 24-7 semifinal victory against Washington. It was arguably Kiffin's worst day as Alabama's play-caller, and Saban was not going to see a repeat in the national championship game.

But here's the thing: Saban either let Kiffin coach one game too many or one game not enough. He should've replaced Kiffin before last week's semifinal game or let him coach through the national title game.

To bring in Steve Sarkisian, a guy who hasn't called plays in more than two years, to engineer the biggest game of the season could be taking a less-than-desirable situation and making it way worse.

If Kiffin was so bad at multi-tasking, why was he allowed to coach the semifinal game?

"Well, I try to make the decisions based on what's best for helping our players be successful,'' Saban said Tuesday. "At the time there was no anticipation that, or thought that there would be any kind of problem relative to managing having two jobs at once. And when we sort of saw that (it) was, and agreed that (it) was a little bit of a tough thing, then we decided to move in a different direction.''

A week before the big game?

"I don't have anything else to say about this,'' Saban snapped. "You know, we're moving forward. We're looking forward to the Clemson game. We did what we did for the reasons that I've stated many, many times before, and there's really nothing else to talk about. So there's no why, there's no if, there's no but. It just is what it is. … We're moving forward, so let's talk about the game.''

This is the game.

Saban's decision to remove Kiffin — and don't think for a second that this was mutual — will go down as either the smartest or dumbest thing Saban has ever done. How Alabama's offense plays Monday likely will determine the outcome.

So, Nick, it's kind of a big deal.

Making it even more intriguing is Sarkisian. He was a hot-shot coach at Washington before becoming head coach at USC. Then, in October 2015, he asked to take a leave of absence when reports surfaced that he had been intoxicated on the job. He was fired while on his way to rehab.

Just like he did with Kiffin, Saban reached out to a coach with baggage. Sarkisian has been on Alabama's staff all season as an "offensive analyst.'' So it's not like he's coming in cold. He knows the offense. He knows the personnel. He knows the terminology.

But there's a rhythm to play-calling, a rhythm that requires repetition, a rhythm needing a simpatico relationship with a true freshman quarterback. Sarkisian has no such benefit. The first time Sarkisian calls a play for Alabama and quarterback Jalen Hurts will be in the most important game of the season.

Saban is a coaching legend even if he never wins another game. A loss to Clemson won't change that.

But this decision by a cool, calm and calculating coach is as stunning as it is perilous.

It feels emotional. It feels knee-jerk. It feels vindictive.

It feels like Coach Thousand-Yard-Stare just blinked.

You're telling me that you're better off with a coach who has never called a play for your program than with a distracted coach who has masterfully conducted the offense for three years?

Nick Saban thinks so.

He better be right.