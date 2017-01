By the numbers: Florida State, a recruiting powerhouse

Since Jimbo Fisher took over in 2010, Florida State has been one of the top recruiting programs in the country. Each class has been ranked in the top 11, a streak that will likely continue this season. A numerical breakdown:

Five-star recruits signed

Alabama: 28

FSU: 21

USC: 17

Georgia: 15

UF: 13

Texas: 11

LSU: 11

Miami: 5

Four-star recruits signed

Alabama: 100

Ohio State: 100

LSU: 94

Texas: 90

Auburn: 87

USC: 79

Notre Dame: 79

FSU: 75

UF: 74

Miami: 49

Signees ranked among Florida's top 25 prospects

FSU: 42

UF: 35

Miami: 19

Clemson: 12

Auburn: 11

Alabama: 9

Ohio State: 7

Blue-chippers signed under Fisher

2016: 18

2015: 14

2014: 16

2013: 10

2012: 14

2011: 15

2010: 9