Calendar: Saturday's College Football Playoff events across Tampa Bay

Jonathan Rivera, a 20-year-old from St. Petersburg, snags a football while wearing the jersey of his favorite Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, wide receiver Vincent Jackson, in the Buccaneers play area during the College Football Playoff Fan Central at the Tampa Convention Center on Friday,.

TAMPA — Fans in town for the College Football Playoff championship game between Alabama and Clemson can stay busy today.

• Want to say hello to Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson or marvel at Tide coach Nick Saban? Media day begins at 9 a.m. at Amalie Arena. ESPN will also have a set near Curtis Hixon Park.

• Fan central is open from noon to 8 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center. Admission is $10 at the door for adults $8 advance via Ticketmaster); $5 for seniors, military and students; children 12 and under get in free. Expect games, pep rallies, band performances and more.

• Parties more your thing? Dos Equis, official beer sponsor of the game, is setting up a tailgate along the Tampa Riverwalk from noon to 10 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to take photos alongside the Most Interesting Man in the World's helicopter RV from the latest commercial, engage in competitions and buy concessions. You can also roam the Riverwalk and refill exclusive Dos Equis Riverwalk cups at participating bars and restaurants along the way.

• The Playoff Playlist Live concert series (free!) continues at Curtis Hixon Park from noon to 11 p.m. Flo Rida will headline with additional performances by Rachel Platten and Cold War Kids. Stick around afterward for fireworks, weather permitting.

Downtown parking may be a challenge, especially around Curtis Hixon Park, which could see crowds of up to 30,000. The Poe garage, which is closest to the park won't be open to the public. But others, some several blocks away, will be open and should be easier to get to, officials say. From there? "I would say park as far away as possible and take an Uber in," City Hall spokeswoman Ashley Bauman said. "Or we have the Downtowner. We have the In-Towner. We have the street car. We have the water taxi. Use a Coast bike."

And we've got the latest news — on events and the teams — around the College Football Playoff weekend at http://tbtim.es/roadtotampa.

