Calendar: Sunday's College Football Playoff events across Tampa Bay

Riggers prepare steel trusses on the giant stage in Curtis Hixon Park Monday, Jan. 2, 2016. The downtown Tampa park is transitioning into AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! which features live music, sports broadcasts and nightly fireworks. It opens Friday at 5 p.m. and runs daily through Sunday. Musical acts include Eric Paslay, Flo Rida and Usher.

TAMPA — Fans in town for the College Football Playoff championship game have a plethora of events to choose from today.

• The Extra Yard 5K starts at 8 a.m. at Amalie Arena. The event raises money for Extra Yard for Teachers, the playoff's charitable arm. Registration has already ended.

• Pinellas fans can get in on the action, too. Clearwater Beach's Pier 60 will host a beach bash from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will include games, live music and appearances by the teams' bands and cheerleaders.

• Fan central is open from noon to 8 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center. Admission is $10 at the door for adults $8 advance via Ticketmaster); $5 for seniors, military and students; children 12 and under get in free. Expect games, pep rallies, band performances and more. Stick around until 9 p.m. for fireworks.

• The Playoff Playlist Live concert series (free!) continues at Curtis Hixon Park from noon to 11 p.m. Comedian Jay Pharoah hosts with Usher taking center stage as the headline act. Additional performances include Gavin DeGraw and Jamie N Commons.

• Parties more your thing? Dos Equis, official beer sponsor of the game, is setting up a tailgate along the Tampa Riverwalk from noon to 10 p.m.

• For all the Alabama fans in town, the Tampa Bay Crimson Tide Alumni Association is hosting a party at 6 p.m. at Tampa Joe's, 9316 Anderson Road. The event inside and outside with tents for the band and entertainment. There will be raffles, merchandise sales, and memorabilia sales. $40 all you can eat and drink (beer/wine/non-alcoholic), $25 all you can eat, or $10 entry and pay as you go.

• The Clemson Alumni Association, Clemson IPTAY and Florida Clemson clubs host a welcome party at 6:30 p.m. The main party begins at Yeoman's Cask and Lion (202 N. Morgan Street, Tampa). There will be overflow parties at these other downtown Tampa restaurants: Taps Wine and Beer Restaurant (6:30 p.m., 777 N. Ashley Drive), Anise Global Gastrobar (8 p.m., 777 N. Ashley Drive) and Pokeys (6:30 p.m., 100 E. Madison St.). The parties will include drink specials, and Clemson fans are encouraged to wear orange and bring their

• If you're hungry, you can check out the Taste of the Championship from 7-10 p.m. at the Florida Aquarium. The $250 event includes food from area restaurants like Ava, Bern's Steak House, Roux and Ulele (among many others).

• Back in St. Petersburg, former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden and his family will be on-hand at the Mahaffey Theater (400 1st St. South) for the premier of The Bowden Dynasty: A Story of Faith, Family & Football. The red carpet begins at 4:30 p.m. with a 6 p.m. screening. Buy tickets at www.themahaffey.com or call the box office at 727-893-7832.

Downtown parking in Tampa may be a challenge, especially around Curtis Hixon Park. The Poe garage closest to the park won't be open to the public. But others, some several blocks away, will be open and should be easier to get to, officials say. From there? "I would say park as far away as possible and take an Uber in," City Hall spokeswoman Ashley Bauman said. "Or we have the Downtowner. We have the In-Towner. We have the street car. We have the water taxi. Use a Coast bike."

