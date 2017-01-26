Cam Akers, Florida State's next Dalvin Cook?

Team Highlight running back Khalan Laborn (5) celebrates his 21-yard touchdown run in the first quarter during the Under Armour All-America Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, January 1, 2017. Final score: Armor 24, Highlight 21.

More and more of the nation's top five- and four-star kids become impact players immediately once they hit college fields. Here are some of the high school kids the Seminoles have targeted that you should start paying attention to pronto.

RB Cam Akers, Clinton (Miss.) HS: Meet the next Dalvin Cook. Akers is the rare five-star Mississippi native to leave the state, and he'll be expected to take over where Cook left off — and he might be talented enough to do it. No pressure.

RB Khalan Laborn, Bishop Sullivan (Va.) Catholic: The other five-star running back in the class was one of the MVPs in the Under Armour All-America Game. Not quite as big as Akers, but still explosive.

DE Joshua Kaindoh, IMG: Another five-star recruit and early enrollee. Kaindoh is the latest in the Seminoles' growing pipeline to IMG, and he'll join a pass rusher rotation that includes two other young stars — Brian Burns and Josh Sweat.

WR Tamorrion Terry, Turner County (Ga.) HS: Tomahawk Nation publisher Bud Elliott uncovered this hard-to-believe nugget: All of the receivers Jimbo Fisher has signed at FSU have come from Florida … until the 6-foot-4, 208-pound Terry.

S/LB Hamsah Nasirildeen, Concord (N.C.) HS: The four-star recruit had been committed to Will Muschamp and South Carolina before the Seminoles poached him last weekend. He's another top-150 talent who could develop into a productive player.

Biggest needs

Secondary: The unit struggled at times (Louisville, UNC) and will almost certainly lose star S Derwin James early for next year's NFL draft. This class addresses those needs with two of the state's top 20 recruits, CB Stanford Samuels III and S Cyrus Fagan.

Receiver: FSU loses four of its top six receiving targets, including leader Travis Rudolph. Wharton High product Auden Tate and Nyqwan Murray both had breakout sophomore seasons, but the unit needs depth to help QB Deondre Francois. Expect four-star recruit D.J. Matthews to have a chance to contribute immediately.

Defensive tackle: It's not a coincidence that two teams with loaded defensive tackles met in Tampa for the national title game. FSU could always use more talent and depth here, which they hope to get from Newberry High teammates Cory Durden and Ja'len Parks.