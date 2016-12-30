CFP notebook: Stopping 'Bama's non-offensive big plays a priority for Washington

Alabama defensive back Eddie Jackson (4) breaks loose for a punt return touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college foorball game against Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. (Vasha Hunt/AL.com via AP) ALBIN405

When Washington co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake began breaking down Alabama's film, he noticed a disconnect.

The Crimson Tide's offense didn't always start well, but the score said otherwise. In the SEC championship, 'Bama had minus-7 yards at the end of the first quarter … but still led 16-9.

"Where are these points coming from?" said Lake, a former Bucs assistant.

Going through the box scores, Lake eventually figured out the details: Alabama's unmatched ability to score non-offensive touchdowns.

The Tide has 14 non-offensive touchdowns (including two against Florida). That's the most in the country and as many as Houston, Michigan and Pittsburgh combined.

The Huskies aren't on that level, but they've been able to turn games in similar ways. Washington has returned two of its 19 interceptions for touchdowns and beat Utah on the road with Dante Pettis' 58-yard punt return in the closing minutes.

DOME AWAY FROM HOME: Washington will have to face another opponent beyond 'Bama — the crowd.

The Huskies' campus is 2,600 miles from the Georgia Dome, and coach Chris Petersen expects there to be more crimson in the stands than purple.

"It's not quite a home game for anybody, but it's probably more of an away game for us …" Petersen said. "We're way more worried about Alabama, the team, than the crowd."

'Bama has made this dome a second home. The Crimson Tide is 12-1 here under coach Nick Saban, with the only loss coming to Urban Meyer's Gators in the 2008 SEC title game.

WHAT PEACH BOWL? Both Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Ohio State's Urban Meyer made it clear Friday during the final Fiesta Bowl news conference their teams won't pay attention to the playoff game preceding theirs.

"Our days are incredibly structured on game day, all the way until we literally get on the bus," Swinney said. "And if you see any of (the Peach Bowl), it's just briefly when you're back in your room for a minute or two getting ready to go. But no, we certainly don't play it on the bus."

Added Meyer: "I wasn't sure there was a playoff game before ours."

NOT BIG ON BOWL-SKIPPING: To this point, neither Meyer nor Swinney has been forced to deal with an NFL prospect on their team skipping a bowl game, but Swinney made it clear Friday he's not a big fan of the trend.

While insisting he won't "sit in judgment" of players (like Christian McCaffrey, Leonard Fournette) who are bypassing their teams' bowl games, Swinney suggested those concerned about risking their futures by getting hurt "just shouldn't play your senior year."

"You can get hurt in any game, and to me every game is huge," Swinney added. "Every game is big. And I think it's about team and always have. And I think that there's always risks involved when you play this game."

COACH OF THE YEAR: Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre was announced as the Dodd Trophy winner as the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year. The award is presented annually by the Peach Bowl. MacIntyre's No. 10 Buffaloes lost to Washington in the Pac-12 title game and finished 10-4.

MISCELLANY: The St. Petersburg High marching band will be performing in the Peach Bowl's festivities.