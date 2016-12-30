Clemson Tiger fans: Watch your step; revere the Rock

Bucs receiver Adam Humphries grew up in Spartanburg, S.C., and graduated from Clemson in December 2014, signing with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent. He has 72 catches in two seasons, more than 26 of the 31 receivers drafted ahead of him in 2015.

He spoke with Tampa Bay Times writer Greg Auman about Clemson's fans and traditions and what he liked most about playing for Dabo Swinney.

"I grew up a Clemson fan in South Carolina. I think the best part is the family atmosphere the coaches bring. Coach Swinney is a great dude, family-oriented, so when you go on your visit there, you feel welcome.

"Running down the hill before a game at Memorial Stadium is a great tradition. The first time you go down, the biggest thing is to not fall and trip down the hill. You see videos of people falling and it's not good. It's steep, then it flattens out, then it's steep again. You'll see people jump off the flat part, but when you're in cleats, that's not safe at all. People have gotten hurt falling. Every home game, I barely jogged down, but it's still cool with the fans.

"Howard's Rock, the tradition with that is awesome. It's cool, being able to be a part of that, running down the hill and touching the rock. The saying is 'If you're going to give me 110 percent, you can rub that rock. If you're not, keep your filthy hands off it.'

"Coach (Frank) Howard got it from Death Valley in California. Someone tried to steal it two years ago, which is funny. We've got sensors and cameras all over it, so I hope no one tries to steal it again. It's a cool tradition.

"Coach Swinney will bring all the seniors out to his lake house, have food for them, get on the jet skis, the boat and everything. At the end of fall camp, we'd go out to Lake Keowee as a whole team and do an end-of-camp vacation. Lots of team activities. On bye weeks we go to movies. Like I said, family atmosphere.

"Coach Swinney, with him everything matters. Details matter. He's a stickler about that. He's a fun guy to be around. Obviously during football he's going to be tough, but outside, he knows all his players' names. If you're a walk-on, the first day, he's going to come and talk to you and make you feel welcome. He's like that with all his players.

"My favorite player growing up was Tyler Grisham, one of the slot receivers they had there when I was in high school. Very similar to how I am.

"It would be awesome if they played in Tampa. I'm trying to figure out how to get into the game and watch. Maybe try to get a box from one of these guys in here. I'm excited about Clemson and can't wait to watch them play Saturday night."