College Football Playoff: A memorable game-clincher for former walk-on Hunter Renfrow

TAMPA — On the receiving end of the winning touchdown pass with one second left in a national championship game was a 5-foot-11 former walk-on receiver who turned down small-school scholarships to follow his heart to Clemson.

Hunter Renfrow, a high school quarterback from Myrtle Beach who switched to receiver as a redshirt in 2014, finished with 10 catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He is both an improbable target for a championship-clinching catch — and the perfect one.

"Never in a million years," said Renfrow, whose 2-yard catch gave Clemson a 35-31 victory over Alabama for the Tigers' first championship in 35 years. "It's been such a journey for me. It's like I got knocked out in the third quarter and this was all a dream."

Renfrow's catch gave a championship to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, himself once a walk-on at Alabama, beating his alma mater to keep the Crimson Tide from getting their fifth title in eight seasons.

"He's just one of those guys that came in from Day 1 and just went to work," said quarterback Deshaun Watson, who threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns. "He started off on scout team as a freshman, and all the guys on defense were saying, 'Hey, Hunter is going to be special.' He just always goes to work, never complains, never draws attention to him … he just brings joy and makes everyone else around him better."

Renfrow, 21, has topped 30 catches in each of his two seasons with Clemson, and came into the game with nine career touchdowns. But Monday's game was a career high with 10 catches, the last as big as they come.

Renfrow caught two touchdown passes against Alabama in last year's 45-40 championship loss, but Monday night, he was there to punctuate perhaps the most exciting finish in college football championship history.

The teams traded leads three times in the final five minutes, with Clemson getting its first lead with 4:38 to play, only to see Alabama drive for the go-ahead score with 2:01 remaining.

It was Renfrow who caught a 6-yard pass on third and 3 to keep the drive alive, and Clemson got to the 9-yard line with 14 seconds left. After an incompletion, Clemson drew a pass-interference penalty in the end zone, putting the ball at the 2 with six seconds left.

Going for it presented a risk — take too long, the clock would run out and Clemson wouldn't even get a short field goal to send the game to overtime. But Clemson ran a play, and Watson looked to his right and saw Renfrow open, making the catch and giving the Tigers a huge upset victory.

"I've dreamed about it since I was a kid, all of us," Renfrow said. "I couldn't let these seniors go down like we did last year. I just love them and am just appreciative for the opportunity."