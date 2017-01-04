College Football Playoff: Adaptability key in rare rematch

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has a simple answer for why his Tigers are only the fourth team since the dawn of the BCS to return to the national championship game after losing the previous one.

"That's an easy question," Swinney said. "It's just really hard to do."

It's just as hard for the champion to return, which makes Monday's College Football Playoff title game at Raymond James Stadium unprecedented.

It's the first rematch since college football began pitting two teams against each other for the title in 1998. There weren't any repeat matchups in the Bowl Championship Series' two predecessors, the Bowl Coalition and Bowl Alliance, either. Since the Associated Press poll began in 1936, only three pairs of teams have had back-to-back top-two finishes, and none since Miami and Notre Dame in 1988-89.

"There's very few programs … that can maintain that type of consistency," Swinney said. "That's the short answer."

The long answer: Clemson and Alabama have built programs strong enough to withstand the ebbs and flows of injuries and bad luck while sustaining success in an era of scholarship limits and early departures to the NFL. Just look at how different the lineups will look Monday than they did a year ago in Arizona.

Clemson will be without eight defensive starters from last year's showdown. Seven of them were drafted, including ends Shaq Lawson (No. 19 overall to the Bills) and Kevin Dodd (three sacks against Alabama).

The Crimson Tide has a new quarterback (Jalen Hurts replacing Jake Coker) and won't have seven defensive starters from last year's game, including leading tackler Geno Matias-Smith and top-50 draft picks Jarran Reed and A'Shawn Robinson.

"They lost the world, too," Swinney said, "but they ain't missed a beat."

That's because both programs have found ways to focus on what's important and adapt to change everywhere else.

At Clemson, that means replacing the right players with the right prospects. Only nine programs have signed more four- or five-star recruits over the past two recruiting classes than Clemson (25). Before he was a Heisman Trophy runnerup, Deshaun Watson was Rivals' No. 1 dual-threat quarterback prospect. The Tigers replaced an NFL-bound defensive tackle (D.J. Reader) with the nation's No. 2 overall recruit (star freshman Dexter Lawrence).

But Clemson can't match the Tide's six consecutive top-ranked recruiting classes — three of the Tigers' past four haven't even cracked the top 10 — so they have also found ways to develop less-heralded players. Ryan Carter wasn't one of the top 60 recruits in Georgia but has become one of the Tigers' top defensive backs on one of the nation's top defenses. That's a credit not only to Clemson's coaching but to its continuity.

"Philosophically I think you have success because you do what you believe in and you try to do it well," Tide coach Nick Saban said. "I think that's what Clemson does extremely well, and that's what we try to do as a coaching staff relative to what we believe in."

At Alabama, that means following the process, Saban's all-encompassing system that the Gators and Seminoles are trying to emulate. Everything focuses on either talent acquisition, player development or schematic analysis.

Saban's factory has won 26 consecutive games and four national titles in seven seasons because it allows for fluctuation, whether it's losing a star player due to injury (safety Eddie Jackson) or an assistant coach a week before the title game (offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin). The Crimson Tide adjusts because it follows the process.

"Nothing changes," Alabama guard Korren Kirven said. "It's the same thing every time, every year."

And it has resulted in a historic matchup with another national championship at stake.

