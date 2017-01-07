College Football Playoff: Alabama defense, special teams provide plenty of points

Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson secures an interception that he will return for a touchdown against Washington.

TAMPA — We're a day from partaking of college football's main course, and all the trimmings have been furnished.

There's an actual national championship rematch. A 14-0 team. A freshman quarterback (Alabama's Jalen Hurts) who seems impervious to the scrutiny of the grand stage.

Unprecedented, undefeated, unflappable — all are represented. Now toss in uncanny.

Alabama has scored 25 non-offensive touchdowns in its past 25 games. This season alone, it has scored 15. Fifteen. That's four more than USF's offense totaled in 2013.

"I've never seen anything like it," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said.

But he has seen his quarterback, Deshaun Watson, ring up an interception total (17) that belies the Heisman Trophy runnerup's skill and savvy. Many haven't been Watson's fault, but they keep occurring.

Now, the Tigers face the nation's top purveyor of pick-sixes and punt-return touchdowns.

Alabama has returned six interceptions, five fumbles and three punts to the house. For good measure, freshman Josh Jacobs returned a blocked punt 27 yards for a touchdown in the SEC title game against Florida.

"I think that's the biggest challenge going in, don't let them score on special teams and defense," Swinney said, "because that's been an incredible recipe for them this year."

Athleticism, as one might expect, has been 'Bama's primary ingredient.

All-America strong safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who has returned two picks for touchdowns (including a 100-yarder against Arkansas), played both ways at St. Peter's Prep in New Jersey. Free safety Ronnie Harrison (one pick-six, one fumble return for a touchdown) was a dual-threat quarterback at Tallahassee FSU University School.

Before breaking his leg against Texas A&M on Oct. 22, team captain Eddie Jackson returned two picks and two punts for scores, including an 85-yard punt return on his first career collegiate attempt against Ole Miss.

He had nearly 800 receiving yards as a senior at Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson.

"Coach (Nick Saban) has done a good job recruiting playmakers, guys that handled the ball in high school," Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt said. "I think it's important when you're recruiting defensive guys to get guys that are used to handling the football."

They've handled it, all right.

With uncanny frequency.

