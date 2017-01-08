College Football Playoff: Alabama vs. Clemson, keys to the game

If the 'Bama defense has a weakness, it's the secondary. Alabama has allowed 63 passing plays of at least 20 yards; that's about average. But only three offenses in the country have produced more of them than Clemson.

Mike Williams (above) and locals Artavis Scott (East Lake High), Deon Cain (Tampa Bay Tech) and Ray-Ray McCloud (Sickles) comprise perhaps the country's best receiving corps. Quarterback Deshaun Watson will have to find them downfield to avenge last year's loss.

Clemson's run game must do something

Tigers QB Deshaun Watson (586 rushing yards, eight touchdowns) and RB Wayne Gallman (11 touchdowns in the past seven games) are stars, but they might not be able to crack Alabama's ridiculous defense.

The Crimson Tide allows 2 yards per carry —the lowest by any team since 2008 TCU.

Clemson doesn't have to dominate on the ground. It won't. But the Tigers can't get one-dimensional, either. Their worst run game of the year (Pitt) was their only loss.

Tide's run game must do something, too

Odd to say, given 'Bama's ability to keep churning out backs and how Bo Scarbrough plowed Washington for 180 yards and two touchdowns. But Dexter Lawrence, Christian Wilkins and Carlos Watkins headline Clemson's talented and strong defensive line. The Tigers held Ohio State to 88 rushing yards in the Fiesta Bowl and would have a top-10 rushing defense if Louisville Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson hadn't run all over them.

If the Tide can't puncture Clemson, that means more responsibility falls on true freshman QB Jalen Hurts. He threw for 57 yards against Washington.

Special teams

Last year's game turned when 'Bama called for an onside kick with 10 minutes left in a tied game. It worked, and the Tide won 45-40. Clemson might not be here if N.C. State hadn't missed a 33-yard field goal at the end of regulation in October.

One potential X factor: 'Bama P JK Scott. He ranks third nationally (47.4 yards per punt) and frequently flipped the field on Washington.

How does 'Bama react to Steve Sarkisian?

For all of Lane Kiffin's drama and faults, he succeeded as the Tide's offensive coordinator — until he and Nick Saban parted ways Monday so Kiffin could focus on his job as Florida Atlantic's head coach. His replacement, Steve Sarkisian, is more than qualified. He has been on staff as an analyst, but he knows the personnel more than he does the personalities.

That matters, especially with a young quarterback who faces a relentless pass rush. How Sarkisian manages the flow of the game and Hurts will go a long way in deciding whether the Tide wins another national title.

Players to watch

Clemson

QB Deshaun Watson: If you were to design a quarterback to beat Nick Saban, it would look like Watson. He's experienced (a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist). He can run (25 career rushing touchdowns). He can throw the ball downfield to a loaded group of receivers. Watson torched 'Bama for 478 total yards last year and might have to do the same this year if Clemson hopes to win.

LB Ben Boulware: It's not just his talent that made him the ACC's co-defensive player of the year (team-high 121 tackles). It's his leadership, which doesn't come naturally. Boulware is the defense's unquestioned alpha dog, and teammates credit him for their ability to win close games.

DT Carlos Watkins and DT Dexter Lawrence: You won't find many pairs of better tackles than these two, who have combined for 17 ½ sacks and 22 tackles for loss. They were key parts in a defense that dominated Ohio State, and they'll have their hands full against the Tide's run game Monday.

RB Wayne Gallman: He's easy to overlook, given the Tigers' standout receivers, but he's vital to the team's balance. He's tied for 15th nationally with 16 rushing touchdowns, to go with 1,087 yards.

Alabama

QB Jalen Hurts: The SEC's offensive player of the year is talented, but he's also unpolished — he passed for only 57 yards in the Peach Bowl. He's also breaking in a new offensive coordinator (Steve Sarkisian), which can't help. With a victory, Hurts would be only the second true freshman quarterback to win a national title, after Oklahoma's Jamelle Holieway.

RB Bo Scarbrough: Clemson players compared him to last year's Heisman running back, Derrick Henry. He's big (6-foot-2, 228). He's powerful. And he's coming on strong, with 271 rushing yards and four touchdowns over his past two games, against the stout defenses of Florida and Washington.

DL Jonathan Allen: There's a reason he finished seventh in the Heisman voting and topped some ballots. The 6-foot-3, 291-pound terror has 15 tackles for a loss and 15 quarterback hurries. Expect him to get after Watson, repeatedly.

LB Reuben Foster: The 6-foot-1, 228-pound future first-round draft pick leads the nation's best defense with 103 tackles — 27 more than anyone else on the team. His nine tackles against UF earned him MVP honors in the SEC title game.