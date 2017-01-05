College Football Playoff: Local ties remain strong for Clemson trio

Six years ago, Tampa Bay Tech High School coach Jayson Roberts promoted Deon Cain from junior varsity to varsity at the end of the season. One of Cain's varsity responsibilities was to fill the water coolers.

Before one game, Roberts checked the sidelines and found no water coolers. The coach went into the locker room and spotted an empty cooler with the lid popped off. Still no sign of Cain.

Roberts eventually found his young receiver at the concession stand munching on cheese fries.

A furious Roberts ripped into Cain.

"I told Deon he might as well transfer because there was no way he was ever playing for Tech again," Roberts said.

The coach can now laugh at that heated exchange. Cain did not just play for Tampa Bay Tech. He became a star receiver, eventually signing with Clemson. On Monday, Cain will fulfill every player's dream. He returns home to Tampa to play in the College Football Playoff national championship against Alabama.

"Everything worked out for Deon," Roberts said. "I'm so excited for him to have this opportunity."

Cain is not alone. The Tigers' roster is filled with local playmakers that many knew back when they first showed flashes of greatness.

Artavis Scott, a former standout receiver at East Lake, started the trend three years ago when he decided to go to Clemson. Eagles fans and coaches have taken joy in tracking Scott's progress as if he were their own child and they were marking his height on the wall.

"It's fun to see how much Artavis has developed and turned into this great player over the years," East Lake coach Bob Hudson said.

Scott frequently shows up at East Lake practices whenever he is in town. He motivates players, especially those who are struggling on the field or in the classroom. Sometimes, Scott even brings teammates with him on those return trips, such as quarterback Deshaun Watson.

"It was really great to have someone that has been very successful talk to us," said Eagles receiver Bryce Miller, who was a backup to Scott four years ago. "It's also good because he went to East Lake and knows what we were capable of. He is a great leader and role model."

Scott is not the only former local star at Clemson whose social conscience extends well beyond the field. Ray-Ray McCloud, who set the Hillsborough County career rushing record when he played at Sickles, displays his benevolence whenever he comes home. Over the winter break, McCloud fed the homeless and talked to children at a charter school.

McCloud even is starting his own non-profit foundation, said his father, former Leto standout Ray McCloud.

"Ray-Ray tries to give back all the time," his father said. "This game is big because it's back home and it's something he's talked about for a long time."

McCloud and Cain both played in 7-on-7 tournaments in high school for Unsigned Preps, a non-profit that helps aspiring college athletes with scholarship opportunities.

"It's such a unique thing to have two former players be able to come back home and play for the national title," said Unsigned Preps founder Ricky Sailor. "I wouldn't say it's motivation for the players we have now because they all have the mind-set of playing in college and trying to win a national title.

"But for Ray-Ray and Deon, it's such a unique thing because the championship game isn't coming back to Tampa anytime soon. So even for the players we have, they will not have that opportunity to play for a title in their hometown."

Cain gives back, too. He frequently talks to players from his alma mater about making the right choices.

Cain draws from his own experiences. Last season, he was suspended for the final two games of the season, including the national championship, for violating team rules. He returned this season to become one of Clemson's top receivers.

"Everything has kind of come full circle for Deon," Roberts said. "He was able to overcome all the negative circumstances that he had last season and turn everything into a positive. He shares his experiences with the team.

"We definitely use his success as motivation. I remind my players all the time Deon wore the same jersey, was in the same locker room and played on the same field. He had a rough start here, but he became a model player for our program."

Contact Bob Putnam at bputnam@tampabay.com. Follow @BobbyHomeTeam.