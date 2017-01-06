College Football Playoff: Clemson's mighty morphin power defense

TAMPA — It's atop Page 1 of Power Ranger protocol: The superhero identity remains a secret. Even when you're super-sized.

Tall order. Wide one, too. Clemson's defensive linemen found anonymity hard to maintain last Halloween night when, at the behest of 310-pound sophomore Christian Wilkins, they squeezed their flanks and forearms into Power Rangers costumes and showed up at the doorstep of several Tigers coaches.

"(Wilkins) is the real reason that we got into the Power Ranger deal," senior second-team All-American tackle Carlos Watkins said. "He thought he was a Power Ranger when he first got here. It kind of rubbed off on us."

Cue the cracks about how the unit morphed mightily at the Fiesta Bowl, or how this collection of alter egos battered Urban Meyer's ego.

Just know this: Nick Saban's not the only one who seamlessly replaces one set of super humans with another.

Three of the four Clemson down linemen who started the 2015 College Football Playoff title game were selected in the top five rounds of the NFL draft.

Who knew the unit would improve with under-age? Statistically it has, in several areas:

Total defense (306.9 yards per game), rushing defense (123.1) and sacks (49) among them.

"We've evaluated well," coach Dabo Swinney said. "And we've developed our players."

The 2015 group — led by first-round draftee Shaq Lawson — never staged a performance like Clemson's 31-0 embarrassment of Ohio State on New Year's Eve.

"Unbelievable, man," 265-pound redshirt freshman end Clelin Ferrell said.

Ferrell collected three of Clemson's 11 tackles for loss. Wilkins wreaked havoc (tackle for loss, fumble recovery, pass breakup) on the other end.

Then there was Watkins — the only holdover from last season's starting unit — bursting through double-teams like flesh ripping through a seam of his black ranger Mastodon costume.

"You've got to win up front and you've got to win more than you lose. And it's been a group for us that's kind of carried us throughout the year," defensive coordinator Brent Venables said.

"We've got some youth up there that has played well beyond their years, just a very mature group of guys."

Well, except for Halloween night. And maybe for a fleeting moment on Saturday.

Wilkins created a controversy when ESPN cameras caught him groping Ohio State tailback Curtis Samuel between Samuel's legs after a tackle. Wilkins apologized afterward (following a sit-down with Swinney), and teammate Ben Boulware defended Wilkins in a mini-rant that suggested the incident was blown out of proportion.

"He's a guy that can be a little silly at times," Swinney said.

Wilkins and Co. must properly channel that childlike exuberance in Monday night's national title rematch against Alabama.

They must try and confine dual-threat 'Bama wunderkind Jalen Hurts and prevail in those critical one-on-ones. They've got to set edges and swat passes.

"They played really, really well against Ohio State," Saban said. "They created a lot of pressure, a lot of negative plays, really affected the quarterback, and this is a complete unit."

In a nutshell, they've gotta morph one more time.

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls.