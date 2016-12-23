College Football Playoff: Can Clemson's Ray-Ray McCloud outrun his goal-line gaffe?

TAMPA — Even if his career stretches to the fringe of middle age, Ray-Ray McCloud's legacy will bear the chink caused by one mental lapse.

"I wasn't thinking," the Clemson sophomore and former Sickles High standout said. "It shouldn't have happened."

McCloud never will detach himself from it; YouTube will see to that. Generations of curious web surfers will see him take a Troy punt on two hops at his 25-yard line, dash up a seam, lose his right shoe near the Trojans 20, then lose his head — for a millisecond — at the goal line.

Instead of flipping the ball to the official, McCloud flipped it from his right hand just inches before it reached the plane. Fumble.

"It was just a mistake," McCloud said. "A young mistake."

While he can't control the gaffe and becoming a part of blooper lore, McCloud, 20, can control how he allows it to define him. Whether it becomes one misguided moment of youth or eats away at his psyche is up to him.

But 3½ months later, it remains benign, perhaps even beneficial.

"Just really proud of him and the weapon he's become," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said.

Said his father, former Leto fullback Ray McCloud: "That kind of stuff don't faze Ray, man."

Ray-Ray McCloud enters the College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State Dec. 31 in the Fiesta Bowl as Clemson's third-leading receiver (45 catches, 443 yards, two touchdowns) and top punt returner (21 attempts, 8.4-yard average).

Only a week after the Troy game, an unflattering 30-24 Tigers victory, McCloud had four catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns — and 56 yards on three punt returns — in a 59-0 romp over South Carolina State. Five nights after that, he caught eight passes for a career-best 101 yards in a 26-7 romp over Georgia Tech.

"He was good. He was all right (after the Troy game)," the elder McCloud said of the oldest of his five children. "He thought he was in the end zone. Ray-Ray's a dog, man. He don't let that kind of stuff bother him."

Besides, that gaffe has its share of offenders.

On Nov. 8, 2014, Utah's Kaelin Clay dropped the ball a yard shy of completing what would have been a 79-yard scoring reception against Oregon. Even worse, Oregon's Joe Walker scooped up the ball and ran it the other way for a 99-yard touchdown to shift the momentum in a 51-27 Ducks victory.

In a 2008 NFL game against the Cowboys, Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson flipped the ball loose just before crossing the plane, wiping out a touchdown catch from Donovan McNabb.

Clay was among those who reached out to McCloud in the wake of the Troy game. So did cousin Josh Black, a USF defensive end and former Sickles teammate.

Black had seen this scenario before, albeit on a far smaller stage. In a critical 2013 district game against Freedom, Black watched McCloud fumble twice early as Freedom jumped to a 13-0 lead. Some sideline encouragement ensued, with Black exhorting McCloud to "show what you can do."

The Gryphons scored 53 unanswered points in a 53-13 rout. McCloud, who exited Sickles as Hillsborough County's career rushing leader (Jesuit's Malik Davis has since passed him), finished with 182 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

"I talked to him for a while about it, but he was like, 'I'm not worried about it. That's all right. That's one mistake everybody has,' " Black recalled of the pair's conversation via FaceTime the day after the Troy game. "He's human, too."

The epilogue can't get much more glorious. Or can it?

A Fiesta Bowl victory against Ohio State sends McCloud back to Tampa for a crack at a national championship.

Should the de facto homecoming be realized, the memory of his goal-line glitch at Troy will seem more distant than damaging. He has been lauded by Swinney for his maturity and improved work habits.

"I learned from it," McCloud said this month as confetti rained upon him and his teammates after a 42-35 victory over Virginia Tech at the ACC title game in Orlando. "Now I'm focused on what we're trying to achieve."

Times sports columnist Martin Fennelly contributed to this report. Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls.