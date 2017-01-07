College Football Playoff: Confidence in Sarkisian; a nod to Lou Gehrig; RB bursts on scene

TAMPA

Alabama's last-minute play-calling switch, with Lane Kiffin leaving and moving on to Florida Atlantic and Steve Sarkisian taking over as offensive coordinator a week before the national championship game, wasn't a big problem to Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts.

"I know (Sarkisian) has a great track record," Hurts said Saturday. "He told me it's like riding a bike. He's back on the bike now, and he's going to catch his rhythm Monday. I think he'll do a great job. I'm completely confident in him."

Hurts is undefeated as the first freshman to start at quarterback under Nick Saban, but this time last year he was just arriving on campus as an early enrollee. One of his first duties on the football team was simulating Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson on the scout team in preparing for last season's championship game.

"So for me now, it's kind of weird," Hurts said Saturday. "I'm about to play against (Watson) now, but last year I was playing that role on scout team, so it's pretty interesting."

A nod to the Iron Horse

A quick conversation with Alabama graduate-transfer receiver Gehrig Dieter, who probably should be grateful his baseball-loving dad wasn't a Boof Bonser fan:

That's a unique first name. Anything behind that?

"My dad's a huge Yankees, so Lou Gehrig, obviously one of the best Yankees of all time. He just loved the name and that's who I'm named after. My older brother's not a Yankee name but (is named) Nolan, after Nolan Ryan; and then my younger brother's Thurman after (former Yankees catcher) Thurman Munson. …We all grew up baseball fans and obviously grew up football fans, but baseball was probably our first love."

Your mom went along with all that?

"I think she was trying to name my little brother Michael after Michael Jordan; his middle name's Michael. But my dad I think switched it at the last minute . For the birth certificate he put Thurman instead of Michael so it was Thurman Michael. Put the old sneak attack on the names."

Were any of you three baseball players?

"Yeah, we all played baseball I think up to high school, and then we all kind of switched over to different sports. We all loved baseball, it was just kind of getting hard with the success we were having playing football and how much time we wanted to put into that."

Lou Gehrig was No. 4. Did you wear that number growing up?

"Yeah, this is the first time I haven't been No. 4 in any sport (he wears No. 11.) We had a receiver that had No. 4 when I got here and he transferred out, so I tried to get it again. Me and (defensive back) Eddie (Jackson) kind of were on the same special teams, so I couldn't really get No. 4. No. 11 is what my mom wore in high school and college. I think it's a good number, and I like it."

'Crazy' turn for RB

Alabama's roster isn't made up only of superstar recruits. Meet Josh Jacobs.

A year ago, Jacobs was a senior in Tulsa, Okla. His best college offer? Wyoming. Then the 5-foot-10, 204-pound running back talked to a recruiting analyst, who told him to get on Twitter and promote his highlights there.

"Once I did that," Jacobs said, "everything blew up."

The frenzy included an offer from Alabama. Jacobs signed there in February.

Eleven months later, Jacobs has 569 yards and four rushing touchdowns on a team preparing to play for a fifth national title in eight years.

"It's crazy," he said. "It's surreal."