College Football Playoff: Deon Cain's road to redemption could bring him home

ORLANDO — He has run his share of bad routes in his college career, but this isn't one of them. Clemson sophomore receiver and former Tampa Bay Tech star Deon Cain appears aimed in the right direction this time.

Cain stood on the field at Orlando's Camping World Stadium this month after Clemson beat Virginia Tech in the ACC Championship Game. The next day, the Tigers would be selected to return to the College Football Playoff.

"And now we can get back home," Cain said.

Home is Tampa, the site of the national championship game.

It would be all the sweeter for Cain and those who stuck by him after he was suspended for Clemson's final two games last season for violating team rules. The final two games: a national semifinal against Oklahoma and the national championship game, where Clemson lost 45-40 to Alabama.

Cain didn't make the trip to that title game in Arizona. He couldn't bring himself to watch a replay of the title game until months later.

"I had to see it," Cain said. "Maybe I could have made a difference."

What were the rules he violated? At the time, some media reported that it was a failed drug test.

Now comes a second chance, beginning with the semifinal against Ohio State on New Year's Eve. In Arizona. With perhaps a rematch with Alabama after that. In Tampa.

"It's not that he owes his team that," said Cain's mother, Celia Thompson. "He owes himself that. He knows he's a lot better than the mistake he made. He wants to win, of course, to come to Tampa, your hometown, and play. It's redemption for him. He just owes to himself big time."

Everyone knows this was never about Cain's talents. He was one of the nation's top recruits as a senior at Tampa Bay Tech. As a true freshman at Clemson last season, the 6-foot-2 Cain had 34 catches for 582 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 17.1 yards per catch.

This season he has 32 catches for 621 yards, with nine touchdowns, and is averaging 19.4 yards per grab. He led his team with 98 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a win against Louisville. He made a large, leaping 39-yard catch in the second half of the ACC title game.

No, it has never been about the talent.

It has been about the head attached to it.

Last season, long before the playoffs, coach Dabo Swinney benched Cain for the Miami game hoping for what Swinney called an "attitude adjustment."

Cain knew he was good. He told people he was good. It caught up with him. Maybe that was a good thing, lesson-wise. Tampa Bay Tech coach Jayson Roberts loves the kid who starred for him at quarterback.

"He had so much success early, he was just kind of feeling himself too much," Roberts said. "He let his ego get ahead of him, get away from him a little bit. And he made a mistake."

And it cost him.

"It was tough," said Ricky Sailor, who coached Cain for Unsigned Preps' seven-on-seven summer team. "It's tough when an 18-year old kid makes a mistake and it's blasted all over television. … He was down in the dumps. He was crushed by it."

"But he owned it," Roberts said. "He didn't run away from it."

"The bottom dropped out for me," Cain said. "I learned to focus on being a better person. I applied myself off the field as much as I did on the field. I just had to sit down and find myself."

Swinney let him sit, too, holding him out of spring practice before reinstating him.

"He served his time," Swinney said at the time. "Sat him for two games — big ones."

Swinney spoke about Cain after this year's ACC title game:

"It's seeing young people grow and develop. Deon … and the year he's had and how he responded to a setback, a challenge. That's what happens when you make mistakes. You either let them define you, destroy you or develop you."

"When they had the bye week, he came back and hung out with us at school a little bit," Roberts said. "He seemed like a completely different person, a lot more humble. He talks about his team and his quarterback and his coaches."

"I just want to thank my teammates and coaches for giving me a second chance," Cain said. "I want to show I'm responsible and there for them."

Here's his chance. Here comes the game. Maybe two of them. Big ones.

"This would be a storybook," Roberts said. "It couldn't be a better story, falling from grace, redemption, then coming back home to play for a championship in front of family."

