College Football Playoff: ESPN takes 'lights, camera, action' to a new level

TAMPA — Chris Fowler thought it was a big deal when he started covering college football for ESPN in 1988 by working the Southern Cal-Boston College sideline that they had a crew of about eight assigned just to that game.

Moving up to hosting duties, Fowler would take measure of how their coverage had grown, with the 1993 Orange Bowl production including a makeshift set in the corner of the stadium, a couple of hits on the evening SportsCenter and a pregame show that would last an hour or so.

"At the time, we thought we were doing a lot," Fowler said Saturday. "Now you see this operation. … It's mind-blowing."

ESPN's efforts to tell the story of this college football championship game is somewhat a story itself.

When Alabama and Clemson finally begin playing at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night, Fowler's call of the kickoff will be the culmination of a year's planning, a week's intense labor around Tampa and the overall work of 1,100 people in ESPN's employ.

By the time they leave after Tuesday's wrap-ups, ESPN will have featured 35-plus on-air talents in five days of live programming from four Tampa sets plus the stadium, covering 70-plus hours across eight network TV channels, with more on the Internet. Monday's live coverage starts at 6 a.m. The game itself will be presented over 12 different visual platforms, plus two on radio.

"This is not a stretch — this is our Super Bowl," ESPN senior coordinating producer Lee Fitting said. "This is the biggest event we have of the year. Our mentality is when you have an event of this magnitude, why not pull out all the stops? That's the plan for Monday night, and the coverage leading up to Monday night."

The Tide and Tiger players aren't the only ones geared up for the opportunity to shine on the national championship stage.

During breaks in Saturday's media day event at Amalie Arena — which itself warranted 2 ½ hours of live coverage — ESPN on-air personalities such as Fowler, sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi and SportsCenter host Sara Walsh (New Port Richey-Gulf High, Class of 1996) gushed about the excitement they have in getting to be part of the complex coverage.

"This event in general is huge for ESPN, and it's personally monstrous for me," said Walsh, her dad standing proudly side-set watching her work. "Like a dream come true."

But it's not just happy talk, as ESPN has a considerable investment in the technology to make the telecast of this game stand out.

"We have a lot of things that will make this game look bigger and better hopefully than a normal football game," director Derek Mobley said. "We're hoping to enhance what we already do well on a week-to-week basis, and make sure we're covered for every possible play, anything strange and whatnot that could come up."

Working from a compound of 12 trucks (compared to the usual two or three) outside Raymond James Stadium and with 70,000 feet of cable, Mobley and producer Bill Bonnell will have 90-plus cameras and 150 microphones at their disposal — hoping to show every angle of everything that's important — and not miss anything.

That arsenal includes a multitude of super slo-mo, high-def and moving cameras positioned in all the obvious places as well as cabled above the field (SkyCam!) and in the eight end zone pylons and both goalposts, plus aboard two blimps, which will get more use this year since RayJay doesn't have a roof like the previous sites in Dallas and Arizona. Popping up on your screens with those shots will be a complement of freshly designed graphics.

Mobley's crew comes in with its own playbook, and a plan based on using the full repertoire to present the game while conveying the emotion and pageantry but not getting too obtrusive.

"Our No. 1 goal is to properly document the game," Mobley said. "That's what we're going to do first, then mix in all the other stuff around it. So that's the trick, so to speak."

That's for the primary telecast you'll see on ESPN, but they will provide even more other stuff on additional platforms as part of what they call the MegaCast, such as:

• The homers telecast, a field-level broadcast featuring former Clemson QB Tajh Boyd and Alabama center Barrett Jones, on ESPN 2.

• Coaches film room, where five other coaches break down the game live, and during commercial breaks in the main broadcast, on ESPNEWS, plus, a similar show, including Florida coach Jim McElwain, on the SEC Network.

• ESPN voices, with an eclectic mix of ESPN personalities, such as basketball great Bill Walton, watching and discussing the game in a living-room type setting, on ESPNU.

• Sounds of the game, presenting all the visuals and in-stadium audio, including the halftime band performances, with none of the commentary, on ESPN Classic.

• A command center split-screen collection of assorted camera feeds (such as isolated shots of the coaches and SkyCam) and graphics on ESPN Goal Line, and multiple options, including each school's radio broadcasts, on Internet-based ESPN 3.

The college football championship and NBA Finals are the two crown jewels in ESPN's inventory, and given the extreme cost, it follows that they make such a massive investment in resources — personnel, technology, time — to maximize coverage and broaden its audience.

"Our footprint is huge," Rinaldi said. "The simplest way to say it in the common vernacular is we don't travel light. Or, to quote Jameis (Winston, the Tampa Bay Bucs QB), 'We gonna do it, we gonna do it big.' "

